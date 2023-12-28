Festive vibes continue: Extend your Christmas spirit with THESE stories

It is the time of the year with a Christmas vibe and festivities. As young and old alike get into Christmas fervour, we can only add to the festivities by meeting friends and family, visiting churches and revelling in the delicacies and décor. But should the Christmas spirit wane once we return home from the festivities?

Certainly not, thanks to some interesting Christmas-themed stories, some in audio and some in video format. Here’s your perfect stories list, including a few by popular storytellers, to listen to this Christmas.



The Christmas Man





This Hindi audio story is by India’s favourite storyteller, Sudhanshu Rai, and is streaming on his official YouTube channel. It is about a European town where a mysterious man would appear every Christmas Eve and fulfil people's wishes. Sambhaw and Thomas, while traveling in a train, meet somebody who has met the ‘The Christmas Man.’ So is this legend true, or is it a mystery that shall continue to remain so? Soak into this story full of magic and mystery, and share with all to spread some Christmas cheer.



The Christmas Story





It is the story of the birth of Jesus Christ and apt for children and adults alike. The story goes back and unravels when Jesus Christ was born and how Mother Mary gave birth to him. As the shepherds celebrated the birth of Jesus in a stable, the story is great as a bedtime fable or can be played right before Xmas. The story is apt for performance at a stage event, too. And this way you can spread the story to more people.

Merry Christmas Mr Bean





Most of us are in love with Mr Bean’s funny antics. The episode shows how the protagonist spent his Christmas. Mr Bean is out for Christmas shopping in this one and while buying bulky tree lights, and in his true style he ends up making a shamble of the department store. He also managed to get a free Christmas tree and turkey and is set for the festive dinner. However when his long suffering girlfriend meets him, a surprise is in store for her.

A Christmas Carol





Most of us have read Charles Dickens’s Christmas Carol, where Ebenezer Scrooge or Uncle Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his ex-business partner- Jacob Marley, as a ghost, and he takes him to the past, present and future. After this experience, he understands the joy that festive spirit can bring and transforms into a kind and gentle man. The story in hindi is a gem for those who haven’t read the story yet.

The Story of Santa Claus





For all of us Christmas is synonymous with Santa Claus and gifts. But not many people are aware of his story. Nicholas, a rich man living in the North Pole, was a generous and kind. He enjoyed surprising people with gifts and thus making them happy. He was a toy maker and would carve beautiful wooden toys out of wood. On Christmas Eve, he would go around gifting them to little children. Enjoy this story with the little children as you snuggle in the blanket.