    Father's Day 2023: Know the real story behind the day

    Father's Day is a special celebration honouring the significant role of fathers, their love, sacrifices, and unwavering support, reminding us of their profound impact on shaping our lives with warmth and guidance. By Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    Father's Day is a globally celebrated occasion dedicated to honouring the contributions and influence of fathers in our lives. It is a day when we express gratitude and appreciation for fathers' love, sacrifices, and unwavering support. Fathers play an irreplaceable role in our lives, from their guidance in shaping our values and morals to their selfless acts of care and protection. Father's Day serves as a reminder to acknowledge and celebrate the profound impact of fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, and other father figures who have left an indelible mark on our hearts and helped shape us into who we are today.

    The History
    The history of Father's Day can be traced back to the early 20th century. The idea of a day dedicated to fathers was inspired by the success of Mother's Day. Sonora Smart Dodd, from Spokane, Washington, is often credited with the inception of Father's Day. After hearing a sermon on Mother's Day, she proposed the idea of a similar day to honor fathers. She wanted to pay tribute to her own father, William Jackson Smart, a Civil War veteran who raised his six children single-handedly.
    Father's Day: From Local Origins to National Recognition

    The first Father's Day was celebrated in Spokane on June 19, 1910. However, it was not until several decades that the day gained national recognition. In 1972, President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation officially establishing Father's Day as a national holiday to be celebrated on the third Sunday of June.

    Honouring Diverse Fatherhood
    Father's Day is celebrated in various ways around the world. Families often express their love and appreciation for their fathers through heartfelt cards, gifts, and spending quality time together. It is a day to honor biological fathers and stepfathers, adoptive fathers, grandfathers, and other father figures who have played a significant role in a person's life.

    The Power of Involved Fatherhood: Nurturing Stronger Futures
    Beyond celebrating individual fathers, Father's Day also serves as a reminder of the importance of involved fatherhood in society. Research has shown that fathers' active participation positively impacts children's well-being, including their cognitive development, emotional stability, and social skills.

    Father's Day is not only a day to express love and gratitude but a celebration of the enduring bond between fathers and their children. It is a day to honour the sacrifices fathers make, the unconditional love they provide, and the indelible impact they have on their children's lives.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2023, 2:42 PM IST
