North Indian breakfast recipes will make your mornings more delightful than ever. Here are 7 best north Indian breakfast recipes you should try.
The spicy mixture of mashed potatoes with coriander, chilies, and other spices is filled into soft wheat dough, which is then stretched out to form large circular parathas.
Eat the mouthwatering chole, prepared with simple spices, with airy bhaturas. You should treat yourself.
In Uttar Pradesh, it is enjoyed as a post-dinner dessert and for breakfast. It comes in a circular form that is similar to pretzels and may be eaten cold or heated.
One of the most popular Indian snacks is Dal Kachori. There are many different variations of this, which is most common street food in north India. It goes well with Aloo ki Sabzi.
Its a delicious breakfast alternative because it is made with moong dal and packed with paneer. Add some pickles, tomato chutney, or coriander chutney to it to spice it up.
Bedmi Aloo, the iconic north Indian lunch, breakfast, or brunch dish, never fails to satisfy the spirit of a food enthusiast.
It is a deep fried pastry with a spiced filling usually made with potatoes, spices and herbs. They are hugely popular and are loved by everyone.