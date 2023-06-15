Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Father’s Day 2023: 9 Iconic father-son duos of the Indian film industry

    From Amitabh-Abhishek in the north to Mammootty-Dulquer in the south, here are some father-son combos that have stolen the hearts of the audience.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 2:53 PM IST

    The film industry has witnessed the arrival of various actors who have set the mark for talent and conviction. With incredible performances being delivered, the audience only wishes to have more of them. And that is when their children find the courage to walk the same path. This has brought about some of the most iconic pairs of fathers and sons across industries, each so unique in delivering some fantastic work. This father's day, let us look at some of these duos who have been ruling the acting industry and the hearts of the people.

    Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan
    The Bachchan family stays on top of the B-town list and this father-son duo is remarkable. The talent that both the actors hold is impeccable. With Abhishek Bachchan following in the footsteps of his father Amitabh Bachchan, we have had a lot of memorable performances from both the actors, individually and together on-screen. Nobody will forget the ‘Kajra re’ number which also featured the Bachchan daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai. 


    Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
    The King of Bollywood is known to be a great father to his three children- Aryan, Suhana, and Abram. Though Aryan Khan has not yet followed his father into the industry, as an actor, he has taken tiny steps with direction and scripting. Their recent collab on the brand launch of DyavolX went viral on social media. But this father-son duo is always in news for their looks, mutual love and immense support for each other.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

     

    Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan
    This iconic father-son duo is immensely popular especially in the south industry and Tollywood. With amazing films under his belt, Chiranjeevi has garnered a magnanimous fan following. Following his footsteps, Ram Charan has been delivering some incredible performances, his latest movie RRR finding a seat at the Oscars table. On his son’s anniversary, Chiranjeevi recently penned a beautiful note for his son’s new journey as a parent.

             

    Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya
    Akkineni Nagarjuna has been stealing the hearts of his fans for a while now. He has also made some memorable appearances in Bollywood. His son Akkineni Naga Chaitanya stepped into the Telugu industry, ruling the screens as a leading man. Coming from a family of influential people in the industry, this father-son duo has managed to leave a memorable mark, their immense fan following is a testament to this.

     

    Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan
    This dashing father-son duo is one of the biggest highlights of the Malayalam film industry. With Mammootty still topping charts, his son followed him into the industry at a time when he had to live up to his father's name. And as you can see today, Dulquer Salmaan has become a name of its own, giving blockbusters across industries and garnering much love from fans, living upto and exceeding expectations with his choices. An iconic duo indeed.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

          

    Ranbir Kapoor and Late Rishi Kapoor
    The Kapoor family is undoubtedly an established family in Bollywood, the film family of the industry. This father-son duo is popular for their plethora of amazing performances. Ranbir Kapoor is often said to be a star kid who deserves every accolade as he has turned in memorable performances much like his father. With the demise of Rishi Kapoor, he lives on in the hearts of millions.

       
    Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar

    This father-son duo is iconic for their incomparable talent. With his beautiful writing filling our screens, the industry is built on the penmanship of the iconic Javed Akhtar. His son followed him into the industry and established himself as an all-rounder. Farhan Akhtar is a known writer, director, actor and a proper rockstar. This duo is extremely underrated when they are the duo who have been the true masters of the trade.

     

    Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan
    A director, producer, screenwriter and actor, Rakesh Roshan has been in the industry for years and has witnessed its journey. Hrithik Roshan was cast in a film when he was quite young. And today, popularly known as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan has created a name and fame that cannot be rivaled. With his style and immense talent, he delivers great and versatile performances, leaving fans wanting more.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 2:53 PM IST
