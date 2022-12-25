Emirates Christmas post showing Airbus 'wearing' Santa hat with reindeers goes viral

Emirates shared the video of its A380 airbus 'wearing' a Santa hat and being lifted off the ground by reindeer. The magical sight looked like a modern sleigh that replaced a human with something technological!

Happy Holidays! Did Santa bring light to your happy event on his sleigh? Look at this Santa Airbus, which was "pulled" by reindeer and is just too festive to pass up. Emirates, the official airline of the United Arab Emirates, put a festive spin on things by turning one of its passenger jets into Santa's sleigh.

It’s time for “Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Jingle all the way, ‘Captain’ Claus is coming around driving on a sleigh."

Emirates posted the video of its A380 airbus being raised off the ground by reindeer while "wearing" a Santa hat. The enchanted scene resembled a contemporary sleigh where a human was substituted by technology. The jet was turned into a holiday monster thanks to the visual effects work of Dubai-based video artist Mostafa Eldiasty.

“Captain Claus, requesting permission for take-off. Merry Christmas from Emirates,” read the caption of the Gulf airline that posted the video on Instagram.

Internet users swamped the comment area with enthralling responses to the great Christmas offerings from the airlines.

“Only Emirates! They always do it Big”, commented a user while another one replied, “A mind-blowing idea and implementation”. Another delightful user started, “woooowwww from now on my fav Christmas video ever!!!!!!”

In the meanwhile, Eldiasty and Emirates have worked together before. An earlier masterpiece by the video's maker showed an Emirates jet simulating a bird before landing by fluttering its wings. Even Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, reposted the video.