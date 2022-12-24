Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Christmas 2022: 5 last-minute DIY X'mas presents for your loved ones

    Christmas 2022: Homemade gifts are the most cherished because they express your affection for your family and friends. Everyone knows that homemade Christmas gifts are often more meaningful than store-bought gifts. Check out these hacks if you're looking for quick DIY Christmas gift ideas.

    Christmas 2022: 5 last-minute DIY X'mas presents for your loved ones - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 24, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

    Christmas is a festival of gifts, joy, and warmth, but life gets in the way, and panic mode begins. Despite all shopping, getting the perfect gift for our loved ones is difficult. But don't worry; we've got you covered. 

    What's better than homemade gifts? Homemade gifts are the most cherished because they express your affection for your family and friends. Everyone knows that homemade Christmas gifts are often more meaningful than store-bought gifts. Check out hacks if you're looking for quick DIY Christmas gift ideas.

    Christmas cookies mix jar
    Fill a mason jar with all of the ingredients for delicious chocolate toffee cookies. Use a festive ribbon, a cute printable label, and stickers to dress up the jar. Attach a greeting card with your name, and here you go.

    Christmas candy box
    The DIY Christmas candy box contains a variety of confectionary items. This allows families to work together to create a DIY Christmas tree out of candies. So, this Christmas, welcome Santa Clause with an incredible DIY Christmas tree made of sweets, which is ideal for placing in the centre of your dinner table to elevate your festive décor.

    Jewellery organiser
    To make a jewellery organiser, wrap chicken wire around a large picture frame or make a crisscross pattern with metallic wire. This simple homemade jewellery organiser is ideal for keeping earrings accessible and quickly found. You can also add hooks on the bottom for necklaces.

    Towel with Embroidery
    Apply fabric glue to the bottom of the towel and glue a few stacked lines of pom-pom or lace. Allow the glue to dry fully. Add fun trims for a giftable towel. Think of a festive or motivational quote to write in the centre of your towel, and you're done.

    Photo collage
    This concept is most known; however, still loved. People have finally begun to make memories again as the world returns to normalcy after years COVID-19 pandemic. And what better way to preserve someone's favourite memories than in a photo collage? Print out their favourite photos, and decorate the frame with a patterned backdrop and colourful clothespins. And that's how you create another memory for life. 

    Also Read: Christmas 2022: Here's how you can change your WhatsApp icon with Christmas hat on Android

    Also Read: Christmas 2022: Three lip-smacking Vegan recipes to enjoy Xmas with family and friends

    Also Read: Christmas 2022: 3 beautiful churches that you must visit this Xmas eve in India

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2022, 9:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for December 24 2022 Taurus Leo Cancer Virgo Scorpio Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 24, 2022: Good day for Taurus, Leo; be careful Cancer, Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for December 24 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 24, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    2023 Numerology prediction here is what you can expect as per your birth number gcw

    2023 Numerology prediction: Know how your year will be

    Daily Horoscope for December 23 2022 Leo Virgo Capricorn Aries Cancer Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 23, 2022: Good day for Leo, Libra; be careful Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for December 23 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 23, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC complete the double over Chennaiyin FC to reclaim top spot snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC complete the double over Chennaiyin FC to reclaim top spot

    Millions getting infected by Covid in China; official data reveals 17.56% population already affected snt

    Millions getting infected by COVID in China; official data reveals 17.56% population already affected

    Christmas 2022: Here's how you can change your WhatsApp icon with Christmas hat on Android - adt

    Christmas 2022: Here's how you can change your WhatsApp icon with Christmas hat on Android

    Bangladesh vs India 2022-23, 2nd Test: Siraj believes India need just one set batter to clinch victory in Mirpur snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Siraj believes India need just one set batter to clinch victory in Mirpur

    football No Barcelona return for Lionel Messi as Argentina Qatar World Cup 2022 winning captain 'agrees to stay at PSG' snt

    No Barcelona return for Messi as Argentina's World Cup-winning captain 'agrees to stay at PSG'

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon