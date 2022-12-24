Christmas 2022: 5 last-minute DIY X'mas presents for your loved ones

Christmas 2022: Homemade gifts are the most cherished because they express your affection for your family and friends. Everyone knows that homemade Christmas gifts are often more meaningful than store-bought gifts. Check out these hacks if you're looking for quick DIY Christmas gift ideas.

Christmas is a festival of gifts, joy, and warmth, but life gets in the way, and panic mode begins. Despite all shopping, getting the perfect gift for our loved ones is difficult. But don't worry; we've got you covered.

Christmas cookies mix jar

Fill a mason jar with all of the ingredients for delicious chocolate toffee cookies. Use a festive ribbon, a cute printable label, and stickers to dress up the jar. Attach a greeting card with your name, and here you go.

Christmas candy box

The DIY Christmas candy box contains a variety of confectionary items. This allows families to work together to create a DIY Christmas tree out of candies. So, this Christmas, welcome Santa Clause with an incredible DIY Christmas tree made of sweets, which is ideal for placing in the centre of your dinner table to elevate your festive décor.

Jewellery organiser

To make a jewellery organiser, wrap chicken wire around a large picture frame or make a crisscross pattern with metallic wire. This simple homemade jewellery organiser is ideal for keeping earrings accessible and quickly found. You can also add hooks on the bottom for necklaces.

Towel with Embroidery

Apply fabric glue to the bottom of the towel and glue a few stacked lines of pom-pom or lace. Allow the glue to dry fully. Add fun trims for a giftable towel. Think of a festive or motivational quote to write in the centre of your towel, and you're done.

Photo collage

This concept is most known; however, still loved. People have finally begun to make memories again as the world returns to normalcy after years COVID-19 pandemic. And what better way to preserve someone's favourite memories than in a photo collage? Print out their favourite photos, and decorate the frame with a patterned backdrop and colourful clothespins. And that's how you create another memory for life.

