Emerge as a showstopper during this Raksha Bandhan Eve with e’clat Superior skincare products 

    e’clat superior, one of the leading skincare brands in India, has brought forth an exclusive niche Raksha Bandhan Skincare Hamper that brothers can gift to their beloved sisters.

    Bengaluru, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

    It is the commencement of August and with this, Festivals are approaching. Be it Teej or Raksha Bandhan, it is time to flaunt your beauty and be the showstopper during this festive season. Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrated by Hindus and it falls on the last day of Shravan month in the month of August. The festival that is celebrated across the length and breadth is all about celebrating the pure bond between siblings. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and people wear ethnic outfits and pray to the almighty. The auspicious day is also an occasion where people, particularly women, try to look their best. The reason may be many but looking perfect for social media pictures definitely is one of them. To attain that, merely wearing ethnic outfits is not enough. Skincare is an aspect that cannot be ruled out if you want to grab the attention of the people and be the showstopper. With an aim to provide you with the best skincare products, e’clat superior has launched an exclusive rakhi package with top-notch skincare range, all under one roof.

    e’clat superior, one of the leading skincare brands in India, has brought forth an exclusive  niche Raksha Bandhan Skincare Hamper that brothers can gift to their beloved sisters. For providing an affordable gifting option, e’clat superior has priced the hamper at INR 2500. The Rakhi Kit by the brand has a wide range of skincare products like e 'Clat Superior Vitamin C 20% Serum for Skin Brightening & Radiance, e'clat superior Niacinamide 10% Serum for Skin barrier and Large open pores, e'clat Superior UV Hydra Lite Sunscreen, e'clat superior Double Repair Hydramoist Moisturizer, e'clat Glutathione Glo Radiance Face Wash Empowered with Vitamin C, B, E, AHA & BHA, e'clat Ultra Gleam Oil Serum, e'clat Superior Jade Roller Facial Massager,and e'clat Insta Party Glowing Booster Sheet Mask. 

    These top-quality products have been put together with an aim to cover every aspect of skincare. From acne and breakouts to dehydration and dry skin, from oily skin to pimples, the products in this Rakhi Kit by e’clat superior aims to address all of your skincare concerns and to provide you rejuvenated, healthy and a glowing skin. These products are meticulously formulated after in-depth research and study and are backed by scientific formulas. These aromatic products are curated to provide the skin all the love it deserves by providing numerous benefits like exfoliation, skin smoothening and polishing skin. 

    Talking about the need for introducing ‘Raksha Bandhan Skincare Hamper’, Sandeep Gupta, the Founder of e’clat superior, stated, “Raksha Bandhan is a day that is celebrated at a grand level in this country and as the festive season approaches, our social calendars are all filling up rapidly. Amidst all this hustle and bustle, skincare routine is something that takes a backseat. Fixing your dull face with a beauty filter is not an appropriate solution. Hence to provide girls and women of all ages with a skincare range that can make their skin look plumper, clearer, and more radiant, we introduced this Raksha Bandhan Skincare Hamper. Our aim at e’clat superior is to make women feel more confident as it is often said- When you look beautiful, you feel confident.”

    e'clat superior, for providing accessibility, has ensured that brothers across India can order the Rakhi Kit Hamper by just hitting on their website, ensuring a hassle-free purchase. This Rakhi Kit by e’clat superior is the perfect curated box that suffices all your sister’s skincare needs. So what are you waiting for? Go order it now and increase the happiness of your sister this Raksha Bandhan.

