As temperatures rise this summer, so does the risk of heatstroke. You can protect yourself by taking simple precautions like avoiding the harsh afternoon sun, drinking plenty of water, wearing light clothes, and eating the right food. It's also crucial to recognise the symptoms of heatstroke and act quickly.

Summer Health Care: Summer is here, and the temperatures are climbing fast. With this comes the increased risk of getting a heatstroke. This is a serious condition, especially for people who have to be outdoors in the scorching afternoon sun. Heatstroke can happen when your body loses too much water, overheats, and isn't cared for properly. That's why taking good care of yourself during the summer is super important.

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Stay Away from the Afternoon Sun

The most important thing to do to avoid heatstroke is to stay indoors during the peak afternoon hours. The sun's rays are strongest between 11 AM and 4 PM. If you absolutely must go out during this time, make sure to use a cap, sunglasses, a scarf, or an umbrella. This will protect you from direct sunlight and help keep your body temperature in check. Try to stay in the shade as much as possible.

Drink Plenty of Water and Fluids

In the summer, our bodies lose a lot of water through sweat, which can lead to dehydration. To prevent this, you need to drink enough water throughout the day. Fluids like lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, and fresh fruit juices are great for keeping your body cool. It's best to avoid drinks with caffeine and a lot of sugar. Keeping your body hydrated is the main way to fight off heatstroke.

Choose the Right Clothes and Diet

Wearing light, loose-fitting cotton clothes is a good idea in the summer. You should also choose light-coloured clothes instead of dark ones, as they absorb less heat. Your diet should include foods that are easy to digest and have high water content. Fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges are perfect for cooling down your body. It's also wise to avoid spicy and oily foods, as they can raise your body temperature.

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Know the Symptoms of Heatstroke

If someone has a heatstroke, they might feel dizzy, have a headache, feel nauseous, have hot skin, or feel very tired. If you see these signs, immediately move the person to a shady or cool place. Give them water or an electrolyte drink. If things don't get better, you should consult a doctor. Ignoring the symptoms can make the situation much worse, so taking action on time is critical.