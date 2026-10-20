You need a large bowl filled with clean water first. Add one or two teaspoons of regular salt for every liter of water. Mix it well until the salt dissolves completely. The water should taste mildly salty. Wash your vegetables with plain water once before you put them in this salt solution. Drop the vegetables into the bowl and leave them alone for 10 to 15 minutes. This soaking process forces hidden insects to come out and loosens the chemical coating.

Rub the soaked vegetables gently with your hands. Swirl leafy greens lightly in the water. Take the vegetables out and wash them thoroughly under running tap water. This final wash removes all the leftover salt, dirt, and chemicals.

Dry the vegetables completely before you store them. Keep the washed veggies in a basket to drain the excess water. Wipe them with a clean, dry cloth if you are in a hurry. Dry vegetables always stay fresh for a longer time.

Which vegetables need a salt water wash?

Leafy greens: Spinach, fenugreek leaves, and lettuce.

Layered vegetables: Cabbage and cauliflower.

Hard-skinned vegetables: Cucumber, brinjal, and capsicum.

Root vegetables: Veggies that grow directly in the soil.

Keep these important precautions in mind. Salt water removes only surface chemicals. You can peel the outer skin and buy vegetables from trusted vendors for extra safety. Use a really big bowl so the vegetables submerge completely. Do not soak delicate leafy greens for more than 15 minutes, or they will spoil. Always rinse the vegetables with fresh water after the salt bath before you start cooking.