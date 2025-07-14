This mushroom pulao is a nutritious and flavorful dish, offering a meaty taste for vegetarians. This recipe is easy to make and perfect for lunchboxes.

Want to cook something different and delicious for lunch today? Especially if you want a meaty taste in a vegetarian meal? Then this post is for you. Do you have mushrooms at home? If yes, then you can make pulao from them.

Benefits of Mushrooms:

Mushrooms are a nutritious food, so it is good for vegetarians to eat them. There is no need to eat meat after eating this. Because the taste and nutrition found in meat are also found in it. Not only that, but it also contains abundant essential nutrients. It is especially low in fat and easily digestible for the heart.

So let's learn how to make delicious pulao from mushrooms, which have many such qualities. Make mushroom pulao and pack it in lunch boxes for kids. They will eat it happily. This recipe is very tasty to eat and very easy to make. So now let's learn how to make mushroom pulao in this post.

Ingredients for Mushroom Pulao:

Basmati Rice - 1 cup (250 grams)

Mushrooms - 1 packet (200 grams)

Large Onion - 2 (finely chopped)

Green Chili - 2 (chopped)

Cinnamon - 1

Cloves - 3

Biryani Leaves - 1

Star Anise - 1

Cardamom - 2

Salt - to taste

Ginger Garlic Paste - 1 teaspoon

Oil - 1 teaspoon

Ghee - 2 tablespoons

Soy Sauce - 1 teaspoon

Chili Powder - 1/2 teaspoon

Method of Preparation:

To make mushroom pulao, first wash the rice and soak it for about 20 minutes. Now place a cooker on the gas and heat oil and ghee in it. Once hot, add cinnamon, cloves, biryani leaves, star anise, cardamom and fry. Then add the lengthwise chopped onion and saute well. Once the onion becomes translucent, add ginger-garlic paste and fry until the raw smell disappears. After this, add soy sauce and chili powder and saute. Then add the chopped mushrooms and mix.

After some time, add the soaked rice. For one cup of rice, add one and a half cups of water. Meanwhile, add salt to taste. Now close the cooker and cook until 3 whistles. After the cooker whistles, add a spoonful of ghee to the rice and mix once. Now your delicious mushroom pulao is ready.