Planning something special for your family this Easter? Try this delicious Easter-inspired cupcake recipe that's sure to be a hit with everyone.

Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, the third day after Good Friday, which falls on April 9th this year. This day marks the rebirth of Jesus Christ, and Christians celebrate it with great enthusiasm. Various dishes are prepared at home, including cakes. So, this Easter, you can make special cupcakes for the kids-

Ingredients for Easter Cupcakes

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup butter

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 cups granulated sugar

4 eggs

2 cups buttermilk

For Frosting

1 cup butter

1 pinch salt

Food color as required

5 cups powdered sugar

4 tablespoons whipping cream

Method

- To make Easter cupcakes, first preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 180 degrees Celsius and line the muffin tins with cupcake liners.

- Then take a bowl and sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

- Now, in a large bowl, cream together the sugar and butter with an electric or hand blender until creamy.

- Add the eggs one by one and beat well. Then add the lemon juice and mix well.

- Now add 1/3 of the flour mixture. When it is almost combined, add half of the buttermilk, then the remaining 1/3 of the flour, and then the buttermilk. Mix in the last of the flour mixture and continue beating until a smooth batter is formed.

- Pour this batter evenly among the prepared muffin tins. Fill them about 2/3 full. Bake the cupcakes for about 15 to 18 minutes.

- To check, insert a toothpick. If it comes out clean, let the cupcakes cool.

- To make buttercream frosting, put the butter in a bowl and beat until light and fluffy. Then add 3 cups of powdered sugar and beat again.

- Now add 3 tablespoons of whipped cream and a pinch of salt. Continue beating until the frosting is light.

- Once the frosting is ready, divide it into two parts. Add green food color to one and brown food color to the other and fill them into 2 separate piping bags.

- Create a grass-like design on top of the cupcakes with the green frosting, then make a nest-like shape on top of it with the brown frosting. Place some edible colorful eggs on top. Let it set. Your Easter special cupcakes are ready.