Easter 2025: 5 traditional desserts to make on THIS day

Here are five traditional Easter desserts to try that add a special touch to your holiday feast
Spiced sweet buns marked with a cross, symbolizing the crucifixion, traditionally eaten on Good Friday. Filled with raisins or currants and topped with a sugary glaze.
Braided bread often adorned with colored eggs and sprinkles. Slightly sweet and flavored with citrus zest, it symbolizes rebirth and is a festive centerpiece
A light fruitcake with layers of marzipan, traditionally topped with 11 marzipan balls for the apostles (minus Judas). It's enjoyed as a rich, symbolic Easter treat.
A dove-shaped cake similar to panettone, made with candied peel, almonds, and pearl sugar. The dove represents peace and resurrection in Christian symbolism.
A creamy, no-bake dessert made with cheese, dried fruits, and almonds. Molded into a pyramid shape to symbolize the tomb of Christ, it’s rich and celebratory
Good Friday 2025: 5 dishes you can make on this day for family
Ananya Panday's Style Guide for Tall Women
Instant Raw Mango Pickle Recipe
5 simple tips to get deep and uninterrupted sleep