Easter 2025: 5 traditional desserts to make on THIS day

Here are five traditional Easter desserts to try that add a special touch to your holiday feast

lifestyle Apr 18 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Instagram
Hot Cross Buns

Spiced sweet buns marked with a cross, symbolizing the crucifixion, traditionally eaten on Good Friday. Filled with raisins or currants and topped with a sugary glaze.

Italian Easter Bread (Pane di Pasqua)

Braided bread often adorned with colored eggs and sprinkles. Slightly sweet and flavored with citrus zest, it symbolizes rebirth and is a festive centerpiece

Simnel Cake (UK)

A light fruitcake with layers of marzipan, traditionally topped with 11 marzipan balls for the apostles (minus Judas). It's enjoyed as a rich, symbolic Easter treat.

Colomba di Pasqua (Italy)

A dove-shaped cake similar to panettone, made with candied peel, almonds, and pearl sugar. The dove represents peace and resurrection in Christian symbolism.

Pashka (Russia/Eastern Europe)

A creamy, no-bake dessert made with cheese, dried fruits, and almonds. Molded into a pyramid shape to symbolize the tomb of Christ, it’s rich and celebratory

