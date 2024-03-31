Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Easter 2024: Roast lamb to Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, 10 lunch ideas

    Here are 10 Easter lunch ideas to enjoy with your family and friends.

    Easter 2024: Roast lamb to Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, 10 lunch ideas
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    It's Easter time! As we celebrate this occasion today, the lunch holds significance for several reasons, both culturally and spiritually. Easter lunch often serves as a focal point for bringing family and friends together. It's a time to gather around the table, share a meal, and enjoy each other's company. This sense of togetherness fosters strong bonds and creates cherished memories. Many families have longstanding traditions associated with Easter lunch, such as preparing special dishes, recipes passed down through generations, or gathering at a particular relative's home. These traditions help maintain cultural identity and provide a sense of continuity across generations.

    Here are 10 Easter lunch ideas to enjoy with your family and friends.

    Roast Leg of Lamb

    A classic Easter main dish, the roast leg of lamb is flavorful and tender. Season it with garlic, rosemary, and thyme for a deliciously aromatic meal.

    Honey Glazed Ham

    Another traditional Easter option, honey-glazed ham is sweet, savory, and perfect for feeding a crowd. Serve it with pineapple slices for an extra touch of sweetness.

    Spring Vegetable Quiche

    Celebrate the season with a light and fluffy spring vegetable quiche. Fill it with fresh vegetables like asparagus, spinach, and cherry tomatoes for a colorful and flavorful dish.

    Also read: Easter 2024: Dates to significance of eggs, 6 interesting facts

    Herb-Roasted Chicken

    If you prefer poultry over lamb or ham, herb-roasted chicken is a versatile and crowd-pleasing option. Rub the chicken with a mixture of fresh herbs like thyme, rosemary, and parsley for a fragrant and flavorful roast.

    Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers

    For a vegetarian-friendly option, consider serving stuffed peppers filled with a flavorful mixture of quinoa, black beans, corn, and spices. Top them with melted cheese for a hearty and satisfying meal.

    Spring Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

    Create a vibrant spring salad using fresh seasonal produce like mixed greens, radishes, peas, and carrots. Drizzle it with a zesty lemon vinaigrette for a refreshing and light side dish.

    Scalloped Potatoes

    Creamy and indulgent, scalloped potatoes make a delicious accompaniment to any Easter meal. Layer thinly sliced potatoes with a rich cheese sauce and bake until golden and bubbly.

    Deviled Eggs

    Deviled eggs are a classic Easter appetizer or side dish. Prepare a platter of creamy deviled eggs seasoned with mustard, mayonnaise, and paprika for a simple yet satisfying addition to your meal.

    Hot Cross Buns

    No Easter meal is complete without hot cross buns. These spiced, fruit-filled buns are traditionally enjoyed on Good Friday and throughout the Easter season.

    Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

    Finish off your Easter lunch with a decadent carrot cake topped with creamy cream cheese frosting. Garnish with chopped nuts or grated carrots for an elegant and delicious dessert.

