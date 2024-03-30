Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Easter 2024: Dates to significance of eggs, 6 interesting facts

    As we celebrate Easter this Sunday, Here are six interesting facts about this Christian holiday.

    Easter is a Christian celebration commemorating Jesus Christ's resurrection from the dead, as portrayed in the New Testament of the Bible. It is regarded as the most important event in Christian theology, representing the climax of Christ's Passion, which included his crucifixion and death on Good Friday, followed by his resurrection on Easter Sunday. Here are six interesting facts about Easter.

    Easter's Date is Determined by the Lunar Calendar

    Unlike Christmas, which is celebrated on the same date every year (December 25th), Easter's date varies annually. It falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox, typically between March 22nd and April 25th. This is due to its roots in the Jewish Passover, which also follows a lunar calendar.

    Easter Eggs Symbolize New Life

    The tradition of decorating and exchanging Easter eggs dates back centuries and is believed to symbolize new life and rebirth. Eggs, which were originally forbidden during Lent, were boiled and decorated to mark the end of the fasting period. Today, they are often associated with Easter as a representation of the empty tomb of Jesus Christ after his resurrection.

    The Easter Bunny Has Pagan Origins

    The Easter Bunny, a popular symbol of Easter in many cultures, has pagan roots. The ancient pagan festival of Eostre, which celebrated the arrival of spring and fertility, featured a hare as a symbol of the goddess Eostre. Over time, this tradition merged with Christian celebrations of Easter, resulting in the Easter Bunny delivering eggs to children.

    Easter Traditions Around the World

    Easter is celebrated in various ways across the globe, with each culture adding its unique customs and traditions. For example, in Greece, it's common to play a game called "tsougrisma," where people try to crack each other's red-dyed eggs. In Sweden and Finland, children dress up as Easter witches and go door to door exchanging drawings and paintings for sweets.

    The Largest Chocolate Easter Egg Weighed Over 15,000 Pounds

    In 2011, Italy broke the Guinness World Record for the largest chocolate Easter egg ever made. The massive egg stood over 34 feet tall and weighed a whopping 15,873 pounds. It was created by the Tosca company in Italy and was made of 8,000 kilograms of chocolate.

    Easter is Celebrated in Space

    Even astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) find ways to celebrate Easter. They have been known to enjoy specially packaged Easter meals, conduct egg hunts in microgravity, and even send Easter greetings back to Earth via video messages. It's a reminder that no matter where you are, the spirit of Easter can be celebrated.

    These fascinating facts offer a glimpse into the diverse history, traditions, and cultural significance of Easter around the world.

