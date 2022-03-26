Earth Hour 2022: Here are 5 meaningful ways to spend it

On this day, individuals turn out their lights to demonstrate their support for the cause. Every year on the final Saturday of March, the event is held. This year's Earth Hour takes place on March 26 at 8:30 p.m.

Earth Hour is a global event founded in 2007 by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to raise public awareness about climate change. On this day, individuals turn out their lights to demonstrate their support for the cause. Every year on the final Saturday of March, the event is held. This year's Earth Hour takes place on March 26 at 8:30 p.m.

1. Locate the landmarks in your area that are taking part in Earth Hour.

Earth Hour is observed by hundreds of the world's most renowned monuments, including the Empire State Building, the Eiffel Tower, and the Sydney Opera House. Take a tour around your town or city this year and attempt to figure out which buildings turned down their lights for the sake of the earth.

2. Invite relatives and friends to a dinner party.

Invite your friends and family over for a candlelit potluck meal. To prevent food waste, invite guests to bring meals made from sustainably sourced ingredients to share and urge everyone to take leftovers home.

3. Stargazing

Learn about the universe and then head out to a dark, open area near your house. See how many constellations you can spot in the night sky, and maybe even catch a glimpse of a shooting star!

4. Reconnect with nature

Nature doesn’t only provide us with clean air, water, and food - nature is essential for our health and happiness! Setting out on a local path is the single most potent technique to sensitise and reconnect with nature. Hike with your friends or family and watch nature.

5. Read about the day and increase your awareness

The first step before taking action is to become aware. Use the Hour to learn more about our amazing planet, the difficulties we face, and what we can do to change things. One should discover how to be more sustainable in your daily life.

Also Read | Earth Hour 2022: Know history, theme, significance and more

Also Read | Earth Hour 2022: 5 interesting facts you need to know about the day