Earth Hour 2022: Know history, theme, significance and more

Earth Hour is a global event founded in 2007 by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to raise public awareness about climate change. On this day, individuals turn out their lights to demonstrate their support for the cause. Every year on the final Saturday of March, the event is held. This year's Earth Hour takes place on March 26 at 8:30 p.m.

History of Earth Hour:

The inaugural Earth Hour took place on March 31, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. During the inaugural Earth Hour, almost 2.2 million people and 2,000 businesses turned down their lights for one hour. More than 190 countries now take part in this event to safeguard the bright future of people and the earth. People were encouraged to turn off their lights in 2007 to raise attention to climate change.

Theme of Earth Hour 2022:

This year's Earth Hour theme is 'Shape Our Future.' This is a milestone year for everyone and our planet. It is our responsibility to #ShapeOurFuture by raising awareness about the major challenges affecting our planet today. This topic represents the fact that it is up to us to determine our future by drawing attention to the serious challenges confronting our world today.

The topic of Earth Hour 2021 was "Climate Change to Rescue Earth," with the message that avoiding climate change is the only way to save the planet. In 2020, the subject was 'Climate Action and Sustainable Development,' with a renewed emphasis on climate change and sustainable development. The theme of the first Earth Hour was We've Turned Off the Lights.

Significance of Earth Hour:

Everyone understands the necessity of environmental conservation in daily life in order to assure a brighter future. In this way, we can ensure that future generations inherit a healthy planet. It is critical to have a clean environment and a green world. Furthermore, only a safe environment can provide us with the resources and places we require to live happily. Every day, the ecosystem deteriorates as a result of rising population and resource use. Humans are the principal cause of environmental destruction. Humans, on the other hand, have a duty to protect and preserve the environment.