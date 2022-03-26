Earth Hour 2022: 5 interesting facts you need to know about the day

The World Wide Fund for Nature is in charge of organising the event (WWF). This day is honoured every year as a demonstration of devotion to the environment. On this day, individuals switch off non-essential electric lights for one hour between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

The world will celebrate Earth Hour on March 26 to encourage individuals, corporations, and governments to take responsibility for their ecological footprint and engage in conversation and resource sharing that will give meaningful answers to our environmental concerns. The World Wide Fund for Nature is in charge of organising the event (WWF). This day is honoured every year as a demonstration of devotion to the environment. On this day, individuals switch off non-essential electric lights for one hour between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. It began in 2007 as a lights-out event in Sydney, Australia. The BSES has asked its customers and city inhabitants to turn off all electrical appliances and non-essential lighting fixtures on this day and for the duration specified.

1. In 2018, Earth Hour was observed in a record-breaking 188 nations and territories, with around 17900 landmarks taking part. Millions of people turned off their lights for an hour as part of the Earth Hour 2018 campaign, and the hashtags #EarthHour and #Connect2Earth trended on Twitter in 33 countries. 2. The Eiffel Tower, Sydney's Opera House, the Empire State Building, the Great Pyramids, the Burj Khalifa, Big Ben, and the Colosseum all participate in Earth Hour.