There is a possibility of Kalbaishakhi in five districts of South Bengal in the next 48 hours. Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, Jhargram, and West Medinipur may experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph
| Published : May 17 2025, 04:08 PM
2 Min read
The Alipore Meteorological Department has reported the likelihood of Kalbaishakhi in five districts of South Bengal within the next 48 hours. On Thursday, Birbhum, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Jhargram, and West Medinipur may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
Gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour are also anticipated. There is a risk of hail in some areas.
Despite this change in weather, the intensity of the heat is not decreasing yet. Until Thursday, uncomfortable conditions due to heat and humidity will persist in all districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata. Heatwave conditions may continue alongside rainfall in some areas.
The southwest monsoon has entered the Andaman and Nicobar Islands five days ahead of schedule. An active vortex is also present over Assam and Bihar.
According to meteorologists, this year's Durga Puja may be impacted by storms and rain. As a result, it is believed that the festive joy of Puja may be dampened.
All these factors combined have created favorable conditions for rain. As a result, the possibility of Kalbaishakhi and thunderstorms is emerging in various districts of South Bengal starting Thursday.
Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in almost all districts. Gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are also likely, and in some places, the speed may increase to 50 to 70 kilometers per hour.
An orange alert has been issued for the affected districts. The Meteorological Department has stated that this thunderstorm warning will remain in effect until next Sunday.
Uncomfortable conditions due to heat will persist in several districts of South Bengal on Thursday. The intensity of the heat will be higher in Birbhum, Purulia, West Medinipur, Jhargram, and East and West Burdwan.
Similar conditions will be observed in other districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata. Heatwave conditions are particularly likely in some areas of Birbhum. However, the temperature may gradually decrease slightly in the next few days.
