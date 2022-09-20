Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 romantic destinations honeymooners, should visit in Venice

    Venice is always on top of the list for couples planning their honeymoon. You can list some of these destinations to make your trip romantic.

    5 romantic destinations honeymooners, should visit in Venice sur
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    The honeymoon is the most memorable vacation for any newly married person—couples like travelling to destinations filled with breathtaking sceneries. If you are looking forward to planning a honeymoon, to experience lovely moments with your better half, then Venice is a place you must visit. Venice has all the checklists you need on your honeymoon, from romantic dates to sightseeing. Here are some of the destinations you need to visit in Venice.

    Teatro La Fenice  - live opera shows or romantic ballet performances happen at Teatro La Fenice. It is a must for couples to watch these performances, especially from the seats on the balcony. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

    Also Read: Craving junk food? Here are some reasons you love eating pizza, burger, ice cream etc

    Alberoni beach - Venice also has many beautiful beaches which can help couples spend quality time together. Couples can also have fun by participating in beach activities like jet skiing and bike riding.

    St. Mark’s Square - museums, restaurants and cafes surround St. Mark’s Square. This can be a romantic spot for couples. The sight in the evenings is breathtaking. This can be a forever memory both for you and your better half.

    Also Read: White egg or brown egg? What is the difference? Which one is better? Know it all here

     Terrazzo Danieli  - the breathtaking view of Terrazzo Danieli is a plus point. This makes this restaurant ideal for romantic dates, and you can enjoy dinner under the open sky. This can be one of the most romantic things you can do with your better half in a lifetime. 

    Lido di Venezia - is an island in Venice, also the home of the Venice film festival. It is filled with great views and can be a memorable experience for couples. It is one of the most romantic destinations for honeymooners to visit and spend quality time with each other.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    astrology daily Horoscope for September 20 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 20, 2022: Cancer to have a good day; Leo, Libra be careful

    Numerology Prediction for September 20 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Is drinking water with meals safe? Here is what experts say sur

    Is drinking water with meals safe? Here is what experts say

    Want to loss weight FAST? Eating on time can help smoothen your weight loss journey SUR

    Want to loss weight FAST? Eating on time can help smoothen your weight loss journey

    Is Bitter Gourd Pickle (Karela Achar) good for diabetes? Read this SUR

    Is Bitter Gourd Pickle (Karela Achar) good for diabetes? Read this

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I preview: Middle-order, sixth bowler in focus for Men in Blue-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: Middle-order, sixth bowler in focus for Men in Blue

    astrology daily Horoscope for September 20 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 20, 2022: Cancer to have a good day; Leo, Libra be careful

    Numerology Prediction for September 20 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Watch Elephant mimicking little girl's dance steps goes viral; Netizens react-tgy

    Watch: Elephant mimicking little girl's dance steps goes viral; Netizens react

    'Sleep, Dearie, Sleep': Queen Elizabeth's piper, who woke her up every morning, concludes her funeral AJR

    'Sleep, Dearie, Sleep': Queen Elizabeth's piper, who woke her up every morning, concludes her funeral

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon