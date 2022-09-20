5 romantic destinations honeymooners, should visit in Venice

Venice is always on top of the list for couples planning their honeymoon. You can list some of these destinations to make your trip romantic.

The honeymoon is the most memorable vacation for any newly married person—couples like travelling to destinations filled with breathtaking sceneries. If you are looking forward to planning a honeymoon, to experience lovely moments with your better half, then Venice is a place you must visit. Venice has all the checklists you need on your honeymoon, from romantic dates to sightseeing. Here are some of the destinations you need to visit in Venice.

Teatro La Fenice - live opera shows or romantic ballet performances happen at Teatro La Fenice. It is a must for couples to watch these performances, especially from the seats on the balcony. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Alberoni beach - Venice also has many beautiful beaches which can help couples spend quality time together. Couples can also have fun by participating in beach activities like jet skiing and bike riding.

St. Mark’s Square - museums, restaurants and cafes surround St. Mark’s Square. This can be a romantic spot for couples. The sight in the evenings is breathtaking. This can be a forever memory both for you and your better half.

Terrazzo Danieli - the breathtaking view of Terrazzo Danieli is a plus point. This makes this restaurant ideal for romantic dates, and you can enjoy dinner under the open sky. This can be one of the most romantic things you can do with your better half in a lifetime.

Lido di Venezia - is an island in Venice, also the home of the Venice film festival. It is filled with great views and can be a memorable experience for couples. It is one of the most romantic destinations for honeymooners to visit and spend quality time with each other.