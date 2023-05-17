Do you have high cholesterol? Add these foods to lower your LDL cholesterol levels

Transforming our foods can lower cholesterol and enhance the armada of fats floating through our bloodstream. Here are some food varieties that can help reduce the risk.

Long-term high cholesterol can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, sometimes known as "bad" cholesterol, can cause plaque to develop in the artery walls if its concentration is too high. A heart attack or stroke can occur if one of these plaques ruptures and causes a blood clot to develop, restricting blood flow.

Eat more of these to reduce your bad "LDL" cholesterol.

Brown rice and dal

Dal, a common ingredient in Indian cooking, is high in fibre and helps lower LDL cholesterol levels (or "bad cholesterol"). Whole grains, including those found in brown rice, have been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by as much as 20 per cent.

Whole grains, oats and more

Barley, like oats, oat bran, and other whole grains, are beneficial because they provide soluble fibre, which helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. A bowl of oatmeal or cold oat-based cereal like Cheerios in the morning is a simple first step towards decreasing cholesterol.

Yoghurt with Almonds

Almonds' monounsaturated fats and protein are good for your heart and your LDL cholesterol levels. According to research published in the British Journal of Nutrition, yoghurt consumption has been shown to reduce total cholesterol by up to 4 per cent. Yogurt's probiotic content means it helps ease tummy troubles and calm inflammation.

Fatty Fish

Cholesterol may be lowered in several ways by increasing the consumption of fatty fish such anchovies, black cod, mackerel, or salmon. First, you may swap out other high-saturated-fat protein sources for fatty fish. Second, the unsaturated fats in fatty fish, particularly the omega-3 fatty acids they contain, have been demonstrated to lower cardiovascular disease risks.

Eggplant okra and beans

These two low-calorie veggies provide soluble fibre in abundance. The soluble fibre content of beans is very high. And because they take so long to digest, you may enjoy the fullness of your meal for much longer.

That's why beans can help you lose weight in some ways. Beans are a particularly versatile ingredient since there are so many different kinds from navy and kidney beans to lentils, garbanzos, black-eyed peas, and beyond.