Celebrate Diwali by transforming your personal photos into customized WhatsApp stickers using AI tools like ChatGPT and Meta AI. This simple process requires no design skills and allows you to add festive elements to your images. Easily crop and share these personalized greetings with your loved ones directly through WhatsApp.

Diyas, sweets, vibrant decorations, and heartfelt greetings are all part of the celebration of Diwali, a festival of lights. Sending wishes via WhatsApp is still a common way for individuals to stay in touch with loved ones as they get ready to enjoy the event. You may use your own photos to create personalized stickers this year to make those wishes even more memorable.

You may utilize AI tools like ChatGPT and Meta AI to transform your photos into personalized Diwali greetings rather than sharing the same forwarded text and stickers. Your photos dressed traditionally, surrounded by diyas, rangoli, candy candies, and other festive accents, can be included on these stickers. The process does not require any design skills. You simply need to upload a photograph, enter a suitable prompt and let the AI tool generate different sticker designs. Once ready, these images can be added to WhatsApp and shared with friends and family.

How to Make Customized WhatsApp Stickers for Diwali 2026?

Launch an AI image-generation program like Meta AI, Google Gemini, or ChatGPT. Additionally, Meta AI is directly accessible via WhatsApp.

Ask the AI tool to create a collection of stickers with Diwali themes from a clear photo of you.

Download the image once the AI has created the stickers. You can ask the chatbot to change the colors, greetings, or facial expressions if you want more options.

Crop each sticker independently using an image-editing program or the picture editor on your phone. To make sharing the individual photos easier, save them.

How To Send Personalised Diwali Stickers On WhatsApp?

Once your stickers are prepared, share them with your contacts by following these steps.