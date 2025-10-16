Protect your eyes this Diwali! Avoid rubbing, rinse with water, wear goggles, and seek medical help immediately for any eye injury.

The thrill of lights, sweets, celebrations, and fireworks combine to make Diwali the most anticipated festival of the year. However, with the celebrations comes the concern of injuries, especially involving the eye. It is unfortunate and alarming how we easily dismiss these complications. One small spark, a small quantity of a chemical, or one small piece of dirt can transform a celebratory party into a horror story involving an emergency room. Most eye doctors have likely witnessed how seconds count during this season in keeping your vision safe. Being aware of what to do right away can be the difference between a near scare and irreparable harm.

Eye injuries during Diwali



Eye injuries during Diwali can include burns from fireworks, corneal burns from sparks, or loose pieces of ash and metal. Flecks of glitter can also get into the eyes, resulting in such injuries. These injuries to the eyes all belong to the same family. Children often present with injuries from sparklers or accidentally rubbing coloured powders into their eyes, both of which are harmful. In more serious cases, the injuries can extend to the eyelids, and in extreme cases, to the eyes themselves. These incidents could be avoided entirely, given the proper precaution and primary medical treatment.

Fireworks are the principal causative agents of eye injuries during the festival. Burns, cuts, and embedded particles in the eye are common complaints. Should sparks or embers strike the eye, do not rub it. Rubbing actually makes scratches worse or drives particles in deeper. The initial step is to rinse the eye well with clean water or saline for at least ten to fifteen minutes. Next, cover the eye loosely with a clean cloth or eye shield to shield it during transportation to the hospital. Home remedies such as ghee or oils should not be applied since these worsen the injury or cause infection.

Eyes can also be exposed to firework debris and cleaning chemicals, which can irritate or even cause a chemical burn. Some alkaline products of fireworks, especially lime powder, can be vicious and unforgiving. Regardless, the best method is to continuously pour clean water into the affected eye. In order to ensure that the affected eye does not get worse, the head should be kept in a position so that the waste flows from the inner corner to the outer. Please do not attempt to neutralise the chemical with vinegar or any other homemade solutions, as it may cause an even stronger reaction. Never remove any embedded foreign particle that may be plugging an opening in the eye.After proper rinsing, professional medical help should be sought. If not attended to, chemical burns can cause permanent issues.

The eye should be carefully rinsed with sterile saline or clean water. To clear out the debris under the upper eyelid, slide the top lid over the bottom one while rinsing to loosen the particles. If a person experiences pain and the eye has turned a shade of red, it is a clear indication to go to a doctor.

Prevention is better than acure. It is better to wear protective goggles when standing close to and handling fireworks. Children need to be closely monitored and kept at a distance from the fireworks. It is also important and wise not to be in an area close to ashes or powder scattered, in the surroundings, which, when tracked, can make its way down to the eyes. Chemicals and powders should always be contained, and eye-damaging activities like lighting fireworks should not occur in unsafe and fire hazard areas.

Diwali is supposed to illuminate our lives, yet eye injuries may leave a long shadow. If you are cautious, respond promptly, and seek professional assistance when required, you can save your sight and celebrate the festival safely. Each moment of proper care counts, so never rub eyes, always wash hands, and go to a hospital if the injury does not heal. With precautions and prompt response, you can enjoy the festival of lights without sacrificing your most valuable gift, your eyesight.

-Dr Pallavi Joshi, Senior Consultant Cornea and Refractive Services, Sankara Eye Hospital