From healthcare to steel and rail, their Diwali picks focus on businesses combining volume, margin, and cash flow strength.

As we enter the new Samvat 2082, SEBI-registered analyst Front Wave Research stays focused on businesses where volume growth, margin expansion, and reinvested cash flows converge.

Front Wave has flagged Apollo Hospitals, Titagarh Wagons, Shyam Metallics, and Steel Strip Wagons as their Diwali Muhurat picks for 2025.

Apollo Hospitals

Front Wave set a target of ₹9,339 on Apollo Hospitals, indicating a 22% upside potential.

The analyst has cited its expansion plans of 4,500+ beds and pharmacy integration via Keimed as key growth catalysts. Additionally, the HealthCo spin-off is expected to unlock value and sharpen focus on healthcare services.

They called it a ‘compounding play’ on India’s rising healthcare consumption. Apollo Hospitals shares have rallied 8% year-to-date (YTD).

Titagarh Rail Systems

Front Wave set a target of ₹1,171 on Titagarh, indicating a 31% upside potential.

Backed by a ₹28,000+ crore order book, Titagarh is executing across metro, freight, and shipbuilding. They believe its capacity expansion supports a structural multi-year growth cycle.

Front Wave called it a ‘high-visibility’ play on India’s rail and infrastructure momentum. Titagarh shares have declined 20% year-to-date (YTD).

Shyam Metalics

Front Wave set a target price of ₹1,194 Shyam Metalics, suggesting a 29% upside potential.

The company has an integrated ore-to-metal operations with strong cash generation and low leverage. They expect its capacity additions and margin stability to drive consistent earnings growth.

Front Wave called it a ‘compounding engine’ in India’s steel sector with steady upside. Shyam Metalics shares have rallied 27% year-to-date (YTD).

Steel Strips Wheels

They have set a target price of ₹335 on Steel Strips Wheels, suggesting a bumper 55% upside potential.

For Steel Strips, the exports and alloy wheel mix are driving margin expansion, while domestic PV recovery adds momentum. Front Wave also noted that new product launches and diversified clientele supported its volume growth.

It believes that the stock is positioned for a re-rating as earnings scale steadily. Steel Strip Wheels shares have rallied 9% year-to-date (YTD).

Front Wave concluded that these four festive picks are compounding journeys for the next Samvat.

