Quick Rangoli Designs for Diwali: These 5 easy rangoli ideas suit any space, from center tables to entrance gates, and will have your home festival-ready in just 10 minutes.

Diwali decoration isn't complete with just diyas and lights. Rangoli is one of its most important parts. Rangoli not only makes the main entrance of the house attractive but is also considered a symbol of positive energy and auspiciousness. If you're short on time or hesitant about creating designs, here are 5 quick rangoli designs that you can make in minutes for your home's gate, center table, puja area, or balcony.

Flower Petal Rangoli for Center Table or Puja Corner

If you want beautiful decoration even without colors, a rangoli made from flower petals is the best option. Take petals of rose, marigold, and mogra and create a circle or spiral pattern. Place a small diya or tea-light in the center. It can be easily set up on a coffee table, center table, temple area, or foyer space. This rangoli doesn't create a mess, doesn't take much time, and looks very ethnic.

Create a Stencil Rangoli at the Gate Entrance

If you don't want to make a rangoli by hand from scratch, stencils (pre-printed design templates) available in the market come in handy. Just place it on the ground and spray or sprinkle color powder over it. This design is ready instantly. It can be made in minutes at the gate, driveway entrance, or on both sides of the main door. It can be made even more beautiful by decorating it with diyas and small bells.

Decorate the Drawing Room or Hall Floor with Muggu Style Dot-Rangoli

This quick South Indian style rangoli can be made with white rice flour or ready-made powder. First, make small dots and then connect them with lines to create a floral or geometric pattern. If you want, you can also make it colorful by adding red, green, and yellow colors around it. This design takes up less space and looks very classy.

Create a Diya Color Ring Rangoli on the Corridor or Stairs

If you're very short on time, just try this method. Place 6-8 diyas in a circle on the floor. Fill the empty space between the diyas with color powder or flower petals. Place a large diya, a Ganesha idol, or a bunch of flowers in the center. This setup looks perfect near the balcony, drawing area, lobby, and stairs.

Create a Rice and Lights Rangoli for the Porch

If guests are arriving at night and you want to create something unique in low light, this design is the fastest and gives a glowing look. Create a circle or Om/Swastika design with colored rice. Decorate its edges with fairy lights with LED diyas. This gives a very royal look near the main gate, porch, or driveway.