- Home
- Lifestyle
- Diwali 2025: Money Plant to Tulsi-5 Lucky Plants to Attract Wealth and To Welcome Goddess Lakshmi
Diwali 2025: Money Plant to Tulsi-5 Lucky Plants to Attract Wealth and To Welcome Goddess Lakshmi
Diwali 2025: Just lighting lamps on Diwali isn't enough. It's believed that planting white Palash, Crassula, Money Plant, Snake Plant, and Tulsi at home pleases Goddess Lakshmi. These plants also remove Vastu defects.
When is Diwali celebrated?
Diwali is celebrated on the new moon of Kartik month, with prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Planting certain plants before Diwali is said to attract her blessings for wealth.
White Palash
The white Palash plant is believed to cure diseases and is also called Goddess Lakshmi's plant. Planting it at home or in a prayer area increases wealth, prosperity, and splendor.
Crassula Plant
Also known as the "Jade Plant," it's considered very auspicious for bringing good fortune and prosperity to both home and office. It's believed to improve financial situations.
Money Plant
The Money Plant is believed to bring wealth, prosperity, and positive energy to homes and offices. According to Vastu, Goddess Lakshmi enters happily wherever this plant is kept.
Snake Plant
The Snake Plant wards off negative energy and maintains peace and balance in the home. Placing it at the main entrance is considered auspicious. It attracts wealth and promotes career growth.
Tulsi Plant
Tulsi is considered a form of Goddess Lakshmi and dear to Lord Vishnu. Planting a Tulsi plant at home is very auspicious from religious, health, and Vastu perspectives.