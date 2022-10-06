Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: Tips that help you clean your house for this festive season

    The festive season is here, meaning many guests will come to your house. During this time, it is essential to keep your house clean. Here are some tricks to help make your house look spick and span. 
     

    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

    Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is celebrated lavishly in many parts of India. Diwali, a five-day ceremony, begins on the auspicious day of Dhanteras and concludes on the Bhai Dooj. It is believed that Diwali marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi in the house. Every home goes on a cleaning spree before Diwali's celebrations to welcome the gods' arrival. Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped for wealth and prosperity. Keeping your house dirty during Diwali is considered inauspicious. We agree that cleaning is a challenging task. To ease the process, we have some tips and tricks to clean your household and render a sweetly fragranced home this Diwali.

    Declutter: Eliminating your home's clutter is the first step of cleaning on Diwali. It would be best to get rid of the useless products in your house if you believe they are no longer necessary. Sort them out into boxes and throw them away. This will make your home look more organised and clean. 

    Shaving Cream: Don't be surprised. Men's shaving cream can be a convenient tool for cleaning. Carpets to jewellery, bathrooms to car appliances, using a little quantity of shaving cream can do wonders in bringing shine to the items. You can Add a handful of shaving cream to the thing you want to clean, and then with a wet cloth, clean it off after 15-20 minutes.

    Lemon and vinegar mix: We all want our homes to have a pleasant smell during Diwali. Adding a dash of lemon and vinegar gives you a pleasant scent in your house. Mix the items well, and then pour the mixture into a spray bottle. Spray the mixture into the rooms and enjoy the lovely aroma.

    Olive oil: Wooden items are at their best when cleaned with some olive oil. Add some drops of olive oil evenly onto your pieces of furniture and utensils in the house. Then, wipe the wooden products with a clean cloth after 5 minutes. The sheer shine and sparkle of the products will amaze you.

