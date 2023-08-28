Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diabetic friendly bounty: 5 Health benefits of citric fruit Lemon

    Lemons are an excellent choice for people with diabetes due to their high levels of vitamin C and other antioxidants, which can help lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Lemons are a powerhouse of health benefits for diabetics in daily life.

    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 8:28 PM IST

    Lemons are an excellent choice for people with diabetes due to their high levels of vitamin C and other antioxidants, which can help lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. They are also low in calories and contain no fat or cholesterol, making them a great addition to a weight management plan. The number of calories is low in lemons, making it perfect for diabetic patients. The vitamin C in lemon controls insulin levels as well. Lemon is full of easy fibres that help digestion and keep fluctuating blood sugar levels in check. As an excellent source of vitamin C, lemons can be helpful for people with diabetes. Lemons have a low glycemic index and help regulate how your body absorbs sugar into the bloodstream. As a result, you may experience fewer blood sugar spikes. Lemons, despite their tart flavour, can offer several health benefits for individuals with diabetes when consumed in moderation.

    Here are 5 health benefits of Lemons for diabetic people:

    1. Low Glycemic Index:

    Lemons have a low glycemic index (GI), which means they have a minimal impact on blood sugar levels. Consuming foods with a low GI can help stabilize blood glucose levels in people with diabetes.

    2. Rich in Vitamin C:

    Lemons are a great source of vitamin C, which is known for its antioxidant properties. Antioxidants help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, which can be elevated in diabetes. Vitamin C may also support the immune system.

    3. Aid in Weight Management:

    Lemon water, often consumed in the morning, can help with weight management. Managing weight is crucial for people with diabetes as it can improve insulin sensitivity and overall glycemic control.

    4. Improved Digestion:

    Lemon water can help promote healthy digestion. The fibre in lemons, along with citric acid, can support regular bowel movements. Better digestion can aid in managing blood sugar levels.

    5. Hydration:

    Staying hydrated is essential for diabetics, as dehydration can affect blood sugar levels. Lemon water can be a refreshing way to increase fluid intake, helping maintain proper hydration.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 8:28 PM IST
