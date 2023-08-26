Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skin-friendly vegetables: 5 unexpected benefits of Brussels Sprouts

    Brussels sprouts, often overlooked, can actually offer several benefits for your skin when included in your diet. Brussels Sprouts are considered an underrated vegetable but lately are becoming popular for their skin bounty for people daily who want to do vegetable-infused skin care.

    First Published Aug 26, 2023, 9:38 PM IST

    All the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in Brussels sprouts help to keep your skin looking and feeling fantastic. To produce collagen, which keeps skin firm and healthy. If you need vitamin C and copper, the Brussels sprouts contain both skin-boosting properties. Brussels sprouts contain many antioxidants that can offer support comparable to broccoli. In addition, the presence of omega-3 fatty acids helps to balance the levels of pro-inflammatory Omega-6. These cute vegetables also contain wrinkle-fighting agents such as vitamins C and A and folate.

    Here are 5 unexpected benefits of Brussels Sprouts for your Skin:

    1. Rich in Antioxidants:

    Brussels sprouts are packed with antioxidants, including vitamin C and E. These antioxidants help protect your skin from free radical damage caused by UV radiation and environmental pollutants, reducing the signs of aging.

    2. Supports Collagen Production:

    The high vitamin C content in Brussels sprouts plays a crucial role in collagen production. Collagen is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and preventing sagging and wrinkles.

    3. Hydration and Moisture:

    Brussels sprouts contain a good amount of water, which contributes to skin hydration. Properly hydrated skin looks plump and healthy, minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

    4. Anti-Inflammatory Properties:

    These vegetables contain compounds like glucosinolates, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Reduced inflammation can help calm skin conditions like acne or redness.

    5. Detoxification:

    Brussels sprouts support the body's natural detoxification processes due to their sulfur compounds. This can help eliminate toxins from the body, leading to clearer and healthier-looking skin.

