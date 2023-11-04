Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi air pollution: 9 key things to keep in mind before buying an air purifier

    Before buying an air purifier to combat Delhi's pollution, consider these essential tips. From filter types to room size, make an informed choice for cleaner indoor air.

    Delhi air pollution 9 key things to keep in mind before buying an air purifier gcw eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    Delhi's air quality has been a cause for concern, especially during the winter months when pollution levels tend to spike. As a response, many residents are turning to air purifiers to create cleaner indoor environments. However, with various options available, it's crucial to make an informed choice when purchasing an air purifier. In this article, we'll discuss essential tips to consider before buying an air purifier to combat Delhi's pollution and safeguard your indoor air quality.

    • Assess Your Needs: Determine your specific requirements. Are you primarily concerned about particulate matter (PM2.5), allergens, or volatile organic compounds (VOCs)? This will guide your choice of air purifier.
    • Room Size: Measure the square footage of the room where you plan to use the air purifier. Choose a model with an appropriate Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) for that room size.
    • Filter Type: Select an air purifier with a HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter. HEPA filters are effective at trapping small particles, including pollutants and allergens
    • Noise Levels: Check the noise levels of the air purifier. If you plan to use it in a bedroom or a quiet space, opt for a quieter model with adjustable fan speeds.
    • Energy Efficiency: Choose an energy-efficient air purifier to minimize electricity consumption. Look for models with ENERGY STAR certification.
    • Additional Features: Some air purifiers come with extra features like air quality sensors, timers, and remote controls. Decide which features are important for your convenience.
    • Portability: Consider the portability of the air purifier. If you plan to move it between rooms, select a lightweight and easy-to-transport model.
    • Warranty and Customer Support: Research the brand's reputation and the availability of customer support. A good warranty and reliable customer service can be invaluable.
    • Budget: Set a budget for your purchase. While quality air purifiers are an investment in your health, it's important to find a model that fits your financial constraints.

    Buying an air purifier is a proactive step towards improving your indoor air quality and safeguarding your health amid Delhi's pollution. By considering these tips, you can make a well-informed decision and select the right air purifier for your needs. Remember that a high-quality air purifier can contribute to a healthier and more comfortable living environment, especially during times of poor outdoor air quality.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Preventive Medicine in Digital Age: Khow how technology is revolutionizing healthcare RBA

    Preventive Medicine in Digital Age: Khow how technology is revolutionizing healthcare

    Numerology Prediction for November 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for November 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 4, 2023: Good day for Libra, be careful Leo, Virgo and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for November 4, 2023: Good day for Libra, be careful Leo, Virgo and more

    National Housewife Day 2023 7 must have gadgets for all you ladies gcw eai

    National Housewife Day 2023: 7 must-have gadgets for all you ladies

    Daily Horoscope for November 3 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Taurus Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 3, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Leo; health of Scorpio may be affected

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Hospital accused of administering expired injection to three-year-old girl, FIR registered vkp

    Bengaluru: Hospital accused of administering expired injection to three-year-old girl, FIR registered

    Temptation Island India: Urvi Shetty to Jad Hadid; here's the complete list of contestants for this season SHG

    Temptation Island India: Urvi Shetty to Jad Hadid; here's the complete list of contestants for this season

    'Garudan' opening day collection: Did Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon film fly high? Check anr

    'Garudan' opening day collection: Did Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon's film fly high? Check

    What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu new video shows she is going through therapy session RBA

    What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new video shows she is going through therapy session

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar applauds Shreyas Iyer's remarkable performance against Sri Lanka osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar applauds Shreyas Iyer's remarkable performance against Sri Lanka

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon