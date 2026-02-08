Gen Z is more health-conscious than their predecessors, but this focus is turning into an addiction. Discover the dark side of this trend, fuelled by social media and unrealistic beauty standards, and its impact on young people.

Today, 'health' is not just a habit; it has become a status symbol, especially among the Gen Z. Young people chasing the 'perfect' physique seen in Instagram Reels and social media posts often run into serious dangers. While fitness is a good thing, let's examine how it can destroy the body and mind when it becomes an obsession.

The Allure of a Perfect Body and Its Dangerous Paths

For Gen Z, a social media life seems incomplete without sweaty gym pictures and a six-pack body. But behind these glamorous photos are stories of severe starvation, sleepless nights, and dangerous drugs. The biggest challenge today is the shift from the goal of health to the goal of aesthetic appearance.

What the Reports Say: The Facts

Recent official reports and studies related to gym obsession highlight several key points:

1. Workout Burnout

According to reports from major media outlets, including India Today, an excessive interest in exercise is causing physical and mental exhaustion among Gen Z. Spending continuous hours at the gym and not giving the body adequate rest increases stress hormones like 'cortisol,' leading to premature aging and chronic fatigue.

2. Steroid Use and Deaths:

The recent unexpected deaths of gym trainers and fitness enthusiasts in various parts of Kerala, including Thrissur, have sparked major discussions. Steroids used for muscle growth and unscientific supplements are causing heart attacks and internal organ damage. Even the National Human Rights Commission recently suggested that gyms should be regulated and the use of such drugs should be monitored.

3. Body Dysmorphic Disorder

According to reports from psychology experts, 'Body Dysmorphia' is on the rise among Gen Z youth. This is a condition where individuals see only their perceived flaws when looking in the mirror, causing severe anxiety. This is often triggered by comparing themselves to 'filtered' images on social media.

The Dark Sides of Gym Addiction

Dangerous Diets: Following diets like keto for weight loss without proper supervision affects the kidneys and liver. Consuming only protein and completely avoiding carbohydrates can also impact brain function.

Financial Burden: Spending a large amount of money on expensive protein powders and gym memberships puts young people under financial stress.

Health Issues in Women: Excessive exercise affects the menstrual cycle in girls. Medical reports warn that this could lead to future fertility problems.

Recently, the Human Rights Commission sought a report from the government regarding unsafe exercise practices and drug-laced supplements in gyms. The commission recommended ensuring the presence of qualified trainers in gyms and making sure that young people are not using steroids.

Exercise should be for health, not for Instagram likes. It is best to exercise in moderation, without ignoring the signals your body gives you. Fitness is about peace of mind and body; it should never become a punishment.