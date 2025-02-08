Daily Walking: A powerful habit for weight loss and diabetes control

Discover the amazing benefits of daily walking! From weight loss and diabetes management to improved heart health, learn how regular walks, both fast and slow, can enhance your well-being. Read on to find out more!

Due to lifestyle changes, many people suffer from diseases like diabetes and obesity. Doctors often attribute this to excessive junk food consumption and lack of physical activity. Daily walks are a recommended solution. Experts emphasize that regular walking benefits both physical and mental health.

Benefits of Daily Walking

Daily walking keeps the heart healthy.

Daily walking reduces excess body fat.

It also boosts the body's metabolism.

Daily walking improves insulin function, helping control diabetes.

It increases blood circulation in the joints, relieving joint pain.

It can protect against diseases like osteoporosis and arthritis.

Daily walking releases endorphins in the brain, promoting happiness and positive energy. Endorphins are hormones that reduce stress and depression, also known as happy hormones.

Daily walking improves sleep, especially beneficial for those struggling with insomnia.

Daily walking increases blood circulation to the brain and improves memory.

Ways to Walk for Weight Loss

Many walkers are unsure about the best walking approach. Is it more beneficial to walk at a fast pace or at a slower pace for a longer distance? A study revealed that walking at a slow pace for a longer duration burns more calories compared to walking at a fast pace for a shorter duration.

1. Speed and Pace:

30-minute walk: Walking 5000 steps in 30 minutes requires a fast pace. However, due to the short duration, the body may not reach the fat-burning stage.

1-hour walk: Walking 5000 steps in 1 hour implies a slower pace. Despite the lower speed, walking for a longer duration increases the likelihood of burning fat.

2. Utilizing the Right Energy:

Fast walk (30 minutes): Burns calories but doesn't burn fat for an extended period.

Slow walk (1 hour): Walking slowly for a longer duration burns more body fat.

3. Exercise Post Oxygen Consumption (EPOC):

Walking at a moderate pace for 1 hour puts your body into an aerobic state. The aerobic system is an oxygen-based energy production method. Walking for 1 hour at a moderate pace continues to burn calories even after the walk is over. After 30 minutes of high-intensity exercise, the body quickly returns to its normal state, resulting in fewer calories burned over time.

