Fast Walking vs. Slow Walking: Which is better for fat loss?

Information about incline walking for weight loss is spreading on social media. This article explores whether incline walking helps burn fat and what experts say.

Weight Loss Trends

Amidst rising obesity, people try various diets and exercises. Social media promotes incline walking as equivalent to treadmill running for fat burning. This article examines the truth behind this claim.

Science of Weight Loss

The science behind weight loss and fat burning involves intensity and duration. High-intensity exercises use glucose, while low-intensity exercises like slow walking rely on fat stores, say experts.

Fast vs. Slow Walking

Calorie deficit is key for fat loss. Fast walking on a flat surface burns more calories in less time than slow walking, aiding in calorie deficit crucial for weight loss.

Incline Walking Benefits

Incline walking, engaging more muscles and burning more fat during exercise, is trending. However, weight loss depends on calorie deficit, not just incline walking.

Sustainable Weight Loss

Creating a calorie deficit is key, regardless of walking style. Weight loss requires consistent healthy choices and a personalized routine, not quick fixes.

