Your daily skin care routine may not be as effective as you think. Certain common mistakes, from skipping sunscreen to over-washing, can leave your skin irritated, dry or dull.

Taking care of your skin does not always mean buying expensive products or following a lengthy routine. Sometimes, small everyday mistakes can affect your skin's health and make it difficult to maintain a healthy appearance.

Using too many products, skipping essential steps or choosing products that do not suit your skin type can cause unnecessary problems. Here are six common skin care mistakes you should avoid in your daily routine.

1. Skipping Sunscreen

Sunscreen is one of the most important steps in a daytime skin care routine. Ultraviolet (UV) rays can contribute to sunburn, premature skin ageing and an increased risk of skin cancer.

Many people apply sunscreen only when going to the beach or spending long hours outdoors. However, regular sun protection is important during everyday activities, too.

Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and reapply it as directed, especially after sweating or swimming.

2. Washing Your Face Too Often

Keeping your face clean is important, but washing it repeatedly throughout the day may strip away natural oils and leave your skin feeling dry or irritated.

Using harsh cleansers can make the problem worse, particularly if you have sensitive or dry skin.

Wash your face gently, usually in the morning and evening, using a cleanser suited to your skin type. Avoid scrubbing too hard, as this can damage the skin's protective barrier.

3. Using Products That Do Not Suit Your Skin Type

A product that works well for one person may not work for someone else. For example, heavy creams may feel uncomfortable on oily skin, while strong cleansers may worsen dryness.

Before adding a new product to your routine, consider whether your skin is oily, dry, combination or sensitive.

Introduce new products gradually and patch-test them before regular use. If a product causes persistent redness, itching or burning, stop using it and seek professional advice if needed.

4. Skipping Moisturiser

Some people avoid moisturiser because they believe it will make their skin oily or cause pimples. However, moisturising helps support the skin barrier and maintain hydration.

Even oily skin can benefit from a suitable moisturiser. Lightweight, non-comedogenic products may be a good option for people prone to clogged pores.

Apply moisturiser after cleansing to help keep your skin comfortable and prevent excessive dryness.

5. Overusing Exfoliating Products

Exfoliation can help remove dead skin cells, but doing it too frequently may cause irritation, redness, dryness and increased sensitivity.

Using several exfoliating products together, such as strong acids and physical scrubs, can further irritate the skin.

Start slowly and follow the product instructions. If your skin becomes irritated, pause exfoliation and focus on gentle cleansing, moisturising and sun protection.

6. Going To Bed Without Removing Makeup

Leaving makeup on overnight can contribute to clogged pores and may worsen breakouts in people who are acne-prone. It can also leave dirt, oil and product residue on the skin.

Remove makeup gently before going to bed using a suitable makeup remover or cleanser. Avoid rubbing the skin aggressively, especially around the eyes.

Follow up with a gentle cleanser if needed and apply moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated.

Healthy skin care does not require a complicated routine. Using sunscreen, cleansing gently, moisturising regularly and avoiding excessive exfoliation can help protect your skin over time.

Choose products according to your skin's needs and introduce new ingredients gradually. If you experience persistent irritation, severe acne or other ongoing skin problems, consult a dermatologist for personalised advice.