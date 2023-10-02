Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for October 2, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more

    As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. Check out the astrology forecast for Leo, Libra, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs.

    Daily Horoscope for October 2, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more AJR
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says It is a good time to invest somewhere, but take the guidance of an experienced person. You will also make a special contribution to religious and spiritual activities. There is a possibility of getting good news from someone close. There can be a situation of dispute in a public place, keep working on you. Spend some time in meditation and contemplation. Respect the honour and health of the elder members of the household. 

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says there may be some challenges but you will be able to face them with full confidence. If any government work is stuck, then today it can be resolved with the help of an influential person. Do not do any kind of transaction related to money. It can be frustrating to find out about any negative activity in children. Try to solve problems calmly. Instead of doing wrong, trust your karma. Your influence will remain in the workplace. 

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says you will be able to find time for yourself and your family, even if you have a lot of work to do. You will also be very helpful in taking some important family decisions. Youth can get positive results in their career examination. A little new responsibility can increase the work. There is a danger of any kind of loss at this time, so does the accounting work carefully. Don't argue with anyone without it. Problems coming in political matters will be removed. You will not be able to devote much time to marriage and family as there is more work in business.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says, at this time the position of the planets is getting better. Any goal related to financial planning will be completed easily. Your selfless contribution to religious institutions will enhance your prestige. Face any negative situation calmly. Anger and aggression can make matters worse. Children may have to deal with admission issues. All decisions in the business sector must be taken manually. 

    Leo:
    Ganesha says; try to find one of your special skills. Your talent will also come in front of people. If you are planning for some changes or improvements in the house then the time is right. Follow the rules of things. Keep in mind that along with Rs. Avoid any type of travel during this time. The youth does not allow their goals to be overlooked. Stay away from negative and wrong activities. There may be trouble in business. A pleasant and peaceful atmosphere can remain in the house. 

    Virgo: 
    Ganesha says there will be family reconciliation with friends. Time will be spent happily and full of entertainment. Children's problems can be solved by consulting each other. Students and youth today will remain careless towards their goals, which may interfere with their activities. Disputes with siblings can be resolved with the help of an elder member. So keep trying. Changes made in the workplace can give positive results. The blessings and affection of the elders of the house will make the atmosphere of the family happy. 

    Libra:
    Ganesha says time is coming for you with positive changes. In case of any dilemma, the support of relatives will prove to be helpful for you. There can also be relief from the constant turmoil. Don't get emotional and tell someone important. This may cause some problems. The sources of income will be less. Soon the situation will turn favourable. At this point, use your energy and your contacts to expand. 

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says the beginning of the day will be successful. Today you can benefit from any of your diplomatic contacts. You will be able to handle your family and business responsibilities properly. An unpleasant incident can happen with someone close. Due to this, the mind can be a little disappointed. Feelings of doubt in your mind can ruin a relationship. Therefore, it is important to bring changes in your behaviour with time. You can get good success in media, art, publishing, etc. 

    Sagittarius: 
    Ganesha says instead of expecting help from others at this point in time; rely on your ability to work. Implement new functions properly. I can give. Maturity of any policy etc will lead to some investment plans related to money. Also, keep in mind that your haste and carelessness can cause some damage. Students will need to pay more attention to any of their projects. Be flexible in your dealings. Time is favourable. Start planning your important tasks from the very beginning of the day. Couples will treat each other sensitively. At times, due to fatigue and negativity, morale can decrease.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says you will make an important contribution to social and family activities. It is also necessary to spend some time in solitude or a religious place for peace. It allows you to experience the transmission of new energy within you. Proper deliberation is essential when taking any important decision. It is better not to take any action without reading the above document. Business-related plans will be successful. 

    Aquarius: 
    Ganesha says time will be spent on the purchase of essential items related to the house. Your positive and supportive attitude will earn you respect in the community and family. If the youth work hard towards their goal, then success will definitely be achieved. It is important to keep in mind the budget while doing any work. Do not interfere in the affairs of others without reason, due to which criticism or condemnation is also possible.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says at this time nature is giving you some auspicious signs. You will be successful in achieving your goal. Completing an important task can also provide mental and spiritual relief. There may be some financial confusion and problems. Someone's negative activity can make you emotionally vulnerable. So keep a distance from others. Change in the way of working will be positive. Spend some time with family to get relief from the tiredness of the day. Don't let stress and frustration overwhelm you.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Vegetarian Day 2023: What is vegan diet? 7 ways to 'Go vegan' NOW RBA EAI

    World Vegetarian Day 2023: What is vegan diet? 7 ways to 'Go vegan' NOW

    World Vegetarian Day 2023: Know history, significance, theme and more anr

    World Vegetarian Day 2023: Know history, significance, theme and more

    Daily Horoscope for October 1 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Scorpio Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 1, 2023: Be careful Scorpio, good day for Leo & more

    Numerology Prediction for October 1 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Hypertension and cardiovascular diseases in young adults RBA

    Hypertension and cardiovascular diseases in young adults

    Recent Stories

    Entertainment Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy a stylish evening date night in Riyadh osf

    Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy a stylish evening date night in Riyadh

    Kerala: Heavy rains continue lash state; Landslide in occurs Malappuram's Manjeri anr

    Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala; Landslide occurs in Malappuram's Manjeri; Read details

    cricket Happy Birthday Praveen Kumar, 7 quotes by the former Indian pacer osf

    Happy Birthday Praveen Kumar, 7 quotes by the former Indian pacer

    Asian Games 2023: Murali Sreeshankar secures silver in Men's Long Jump event osf

    Asian Games 2023: Murali Sreeshankar secures silver in Men's Long Jump event

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor cuts payment for THIS reason SHG

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor cuts payment for THIS reason

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon