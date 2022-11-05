Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for November 5, 2022: Good day for Cancer, Aries; be careful Virgo, Leo

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for November 5, 2022. Continue reading and share with your friends.

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     time will pass in spiritual activities. So your thinking will be innovative. Helping others can bring spiritual happiness. Personal work will also be solved peacefully. Do not get into a dispute with any close relative without reason. However, the fact may be revealed soon. Seek advice from an experienced person when children have any problems. Only invest a little in any work related to business. You will have support at home due to your partner's uneasiness. Health can be good.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     guidance and advice from an elder member will be a boon for you today. Any necessary work can also be completed on time. Any problem can also be solved by talking to a friend over the phone. Be generous about spending. Instead of harming oneself, it is necessary to bring some selfishness into nature. There may be a situation like arguments regarding rent-related matters. Business-wise conditions are unfavourable at present. The family atmosphere can be sweet. There may be minor problems related to health.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     to spend some time in artistic activities to avoid stress. It will make you feel positive, and your competence and skills can also emerge. You will also contribute to completing any important work at home. Don't let outsiders interfere in the house. Instead of getting angry at someone's negative comments, find a solution to the problem calmly. Students will also focus on extracurricular activities instead of their studies. Business activities may remain sluggish. Time can be spent online shopping with family members. Health can be good.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     you can easily find a solution to any problem related to children today. Old differences can also be resolved today. The work done with perseverance and courage may get the correct result. Keep essential things under control. Trusting someone else can be harmful. Do not overthink any decision. Otherwise, time may slip out of hand. Today one may face some obstacles in work related to business. Husband and wife should not allow ego to enter each other's relationship. Physical and mental fatigue may prevail.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     it is time for self-reflection and self-observation. You will achieve excellent results in any work through your skill and intelligence. The planetary position gives you the power to solve any situation. Change your behaviour as per time. It will not be appropriate to insist on something. The economic condition will not be good at this time. An important deal in work today can make the mind happy. Husband and wife will respect each other's feelings properly. At this time, pain and migraine problems can be bothersome.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     conditions will be favourable. Hard work and proper work towards your future goal will bring you success. Your dominance will be maintained in family and social activities as well. There will be some tension at the beginning of the day. Don't rush into investment activities. Do not interfere in the affairs of others; it can also hurt your self-respect. There may be some disruptions in business activities. Family members can discuss any special issue together. People with blood pressure and diabetes should take special care of themselves.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     you will get any important information through the phone. Today suddenly, any impossible task can be completed. Your interest in spiritual pursuits will also increase. You can get mental relief. Save time on outdoor activities. Don't worry too much. Along with being emotional and generous, it is also important to be practical. Maintain cordial relations with in-laws. In terms of business, the planetary position may remain normal. Love relationships can become more intense. Health can be excellent.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     decent time will be spent on house maintenance tasks. Focus on finances too. Instead of relying on others, trust in your hard work and workability. It can give you the right result. Careless and hasty actions can have adverse consequences. So try to complete your tasks in an orderly and thoughtful manner. Students and youth should be more serious about their studies and career. It will be appropriate to pay attention to the current activities in business. Proper harmony can be maintained between husband and wife. Health can be good.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     you will receive an important notification by phone or email today, which will be very beneficial. The time is right to complete financial plans. If an argument is going on with a relative, the time is right to resolve it. At this time, instead of emotionalism, practical and sensible work should be done. Otherwise, you can harm yourself by getting carried away with emotions. Expenditure may also increase along with income. There will be a need to pay more attention to business activities. The emotional and trusting relationship between husband and wife will become closer. There will be negativity in mind due to the current environment.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     you will get some important information through political and social contacts. A good time will be spent on studies also. Youths can achieve proper success in any of their projects. There may be some disagreement between siblings due to some family problems. Try to solve the problem patiently and calmly. Don't waste time in idle talk and focus on your goal. The time is not suitable for taking any important decision in business matters. The family atmosphere can be pleasant. Don't be careless about your health in the present environment.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     to sit with family members and exchange ideas. Many problems can be solved. There will be interest in other areas besides your work. New information can be obtained. A few expenses may come up suddenly, which will be challenging to cut. At this time, keep calm while doing any work. Don't stress. The situation in business may be favourable today. There can be an argument between husband and wife regarding any issue. A moderate routine and diet can keep you healthy.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     cooperating in the works of any service-related organization will give you spiritual happiness. Talking to a dear friend after a long time can bring happiness. There will also be a discussion on any special issue. The youth will be a little worried about their goals. Due to a sad incident, you will feel emotionally weak. Stay away from any controversy and arguments. Refrain from letting relationships go sour with associates in the office or business. The family atmosphere will be maintained happily. There may be an improvement in the health-related problems that have been going on for some time.

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2022, 1:00 AM IST
