    Daily Horoscope for November 28, 2022: Great day for Aries, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for November 28, 2022. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for November 28 2022 Aries Cancer Sagittarius Taurus Virgo gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     it is a beneficial time. Any work and hard work will be fully rewarded. There is a possibility of receiving an important notification through a phone call. Focus on marketing
    and media related tasks. While making any type of future plan, give more priority to one's own decision than waiting for other people's decisions. The use of negative words can
    create a situation of controversy. You may get an opportunity to show your skills in the field of work.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     some time will be spent in religious and spiritual activities today. If there is an inheritance dispute going on, now is the right time to resolve it. Students can also find relief
    in solving problems related to education and career. Take a thoughtful decision in financial matters. Overconfidence can prove harmful for you. Control your anger. It is your responsibility to maintain a cordial relationship with your brothers. Occupational status may remain unchanged. Husband and wife can respect other people's feelings.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     any long-standing anxiety and stress can be relieved. Pay more attention to your personal work today instead of social work as the decision taken today will provide a
    beneficial situation for you. Keep your behaviour simple. Anger can make the situation worse. Children need your support. So make some time for yourself. Few new contracts may
    be received today. The atmosphere of the house can be happy. Blood pressure problem may increase.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     the day will pass successfully. Success can be achieved in the work you take up. Just think about its positive and negative impact before doing anything. Do not expect
    much gain in land related works as there may be loss in the desire to get more. Students who are studying will suffer themselves due to laziness. A plan of action will be made to advance the business.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     new plans will be made and the pending matters will be completed soon. Planet Pastures is on your side. Strengthen your contact formula. All in all a happy and contented day will pass. Recognize the value of time. Don't let laziness get the better of you. A dispute may arise regarding an old property. A sense of selfishness can also be seen in
    close relatives. An agreement entered into for gain can proceed. Love will increase in marriage relationship.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     today is an auspicious day to strengthen financial matters. Time will also pass in activities related to religious institutions. Your respect will also increase. The blessings
    and affection of the elders of the house will be upon the family. Sometimes suspicious nature can create trouble for you and others. So observe your nature and improve. A friend can spoil a relationship with selfishness. Do not reveal your activities and plans in the field of work to anyone.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     today is a beneficial day. It is a great time to realize your dreams and imagination. Many problems can be solved by trusting in your ability. Resolving a dispute related to relatives will bring sweetness back to the relationship. The atmosphere can be negative due to the presence of an unpleasant person in the house. This stress will also affect your performance. Seek the advice and support of an elder person in the household. There may be positive results in property related business.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     happy time will be spent in shopping for comfort items with family. A relative will also be scheduled to attend a religious festival there. Financial condition will be better if
    money is found trapped somewhere. Avoid unnecessary trips. Be careful while getting married, misunderstandings can spoil the relationship. There will be anxiety due to any negative activity of children. You can be busier in work. Family atmosphere can be well maintained.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     your participation in social activities will give you recognition and respect. Your talents and abilities can be exposed in front of people. There may also be plans related to house renovation. Avoid activities related to any type of investment. Otherwise, damage may occur. Students will be more focused towards their studies. Do not invest in activities like stock market etc. There may be a dispute between husband and wife.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     before doing any work consults an experienced person at home. Thoughtful work can pay dividends in the future. There will be a festive atmosphere in the house if there is any good news from the children as well. Be aware that even a slight misunderstanding can spoil the relationship with close friends or brothers. Don't let stress get the better of you. It can also affect your performance. Be friendly with associates and employees in the work area.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     today the planetary position is indicating you to focus on the tasks related to your financial plans. You may achieve significant success. You will progress more by getting
    blessings and affection of elders. There may be some kind of concern about the child side. Solve the problem calmly. Trusting a stranger too much can prove harmful for you. Focus
    your attention on the current activities in the field of work. Do not talk too much about the activities of family members.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     today more time will be spent in household maintenance tasks. There will be interest in artistic works. Spending time mindfully can keep you fresh and stress-free. Avoid
    taking any kind of important decision today. You may be badly caught in a dilemma. It is better not to have any contact with outsiders. Your presence at the place of business will be
    necessary. Family environment can be cooperative. Health can be excellent.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 1:00 AM IST
