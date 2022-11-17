Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for November 17, 2022: Be careful Taurus, Leo; good day for Libra

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for November 17, 2022. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     that spending time with good people will make you feel emotionally strong. Social boundaries will also increase today. Today you can spend time shopping with children and family. Single people are likely to have perfect relationships. Today, decisions taken in haste will have to be changed. You will not be able to take out time for your personal work, due to which your mind will feel a little unwell. There can be sweetness in the relationship between husband and wife. Sometimes today you may experience a stressful situation.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     that today you will be busy in social work. Now is the right time to make your future plans a reality. Especially women will be aware of their work and will also achieve
    success. Sometimes getting angry over your small things can spoil the atmosphere of the house. So take care of your behavior today. Avoid unnecessary expenses as they can lead to financial problems. There will be more work in the workplace today. To get relief from the problem of gas and acidity, pay attention to the food.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     that your good thinking can help you in taking any decision today. Contacting good people will also awaken the power to learn better in you. Anxiety can go away. On this
    day one should avoid going to crowded places. Your criticism by a particular person will be disappointing. Spending some time in a spiritual place will bring you peace. On the business
    front, today there will be no success in business. Today your health will be fine.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     today there will be more running. Success in work can also remove fatigue. Believe in your ability. Your planetary position is positive at this time. Get the most out of it.
    Use vehicle or any mechanical equipment with care today. Some kind of injury can happen today. Due to the carelessness of the student, there will be trouble in studies. A new responsibility may come upon you in the workplace and you will be able to fulfill it properly. Work is too much, yet some time should be spent with family.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     that interest in religious activities may increase. Today any of your stuck work can be completed. You can also discuss some changes to keep your home in order. There is a need to decide financial matters very wisely at this time. You can be deceived. Resolve disputes amicably today. Do not discuss your activities and plans with anyone. Changes in the
    environment can have negative effects on your health.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     that today you will learn from your past mistakes and think of making the present better. The financial side will be in a better position than before. You can get happiness by paying attention to the small things of family members. Today there may be a situation of dispute. Take control of your anger. Spending some time on online activities is also essential.
    Today there will be good harmony between husband and wife. The steamy atmosphere can cause fatigue.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     that the planet is favorable for you today. This is a good time to start your plans. Proper guidance can be found from the elders of the house. Youth can also get relief from
    getting success. Take control of your emotions. Very few people are able to take advantage of this. Not getting something special or valuable can cause anxiety. Property and vehicle-related business activities will improve. Till today the relationship between husband and wife will be sweet.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     today's time will be in your favor. Put all your energy into achieving the important goal and you will be successful. There is a possibility of getting good success at this time.
    Important issues will also be discussed with a relative. There may be some kind of dispute with the neighbors. Don't waste your time on outdoor activities. Stay away from people with bad activity in political activities. There will be problems in business.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganeshji says     that the dispute regarding the property will be resolved peacefully today with someone's intervention. Visiting a close relative can give you relief from daily troubles. Laziness and anger can make things in your life worse. It's time to be energetic. Some people may envy you. But you will do no harm. Spend wisely. Take decisions calmly in any work related to business or job. The family atmosphere can be pleasant. There may be some stomach related problems.

    Capricorn: -
    Ganeshji says     that the work which has been stuck for a long time will be completed today with effort. You may also dominate political and social activities. Listen to your children's problems and spend time finding solutions to them. Keep in mind that along with social activities, it is important to pay attention to your family activities as well.Maintain the correct order in
    business. There can be disputes in marital life due to small matters. Changes in the environment can have an impact on health.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     that the students will be completely focused on their studies and their career. The blessings and grace of the elders of the house will also remain on you. If you are thinking of buying a vehicle, then this time will be auspicious for you. Today, there may be a situation of quarrel or dispute with some outsider. Keep up the good work and don't overdo it. Emotions are your weakness. It can hurt you too. Competitors may be active in the field.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     that today you will give full time to your family and maybe be busy completing family-related tasks. Being in the company of a good person can bring a positive change in your thinking today. You can get proper support from family members in any of your problems. Ominous news may disappoint you in the afternoon. Don't let your morale get bogged down. Otherwise, your efficiency may get affected. Your help is needed to keep the house in order. Changes in the environment can cause health problems.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
