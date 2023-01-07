Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for January 7, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; be careful Taurus

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for January 7, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jan 7, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     there is a great possibility of achieving success in any kind of competitive field. So be fully concentrated and pay attention to your goal. Sometimes there can be irritability
    in nature due to excessive haste and excitement. There is a fear of discord with a close relative. A meeting with an important person can prove helpful in your business. Husband and wife will not be able to spend time with each other. Health will be good.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     there is a fear of some mistake in the investment policies you are making at this time. Rethink it or put it off today. You will feel unrest in your mind without any reason.
    Spend some time with nature and meditation. Young people need to pay more attention in their career related work. The situation is becoming favourable for business related to property. Spouse will not be able to pay attention to the family due to work overload. 

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     today you have made some plan regarding your routine without telling anyone. In which you will be successful. There will also be a program to go to a religious place with the family. Being in contact with a friend of any negative activity can cause your defamation. It is necessary to monitor the activities and actions of the child. There is a need for more attention in the field of work. Time will be spent in entertainment with spouse and family. Health will be excellent.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     for some time you have been giving your attention to improving your personality. In which you have also got success. Your few important plans will also be successful at this time. Spend time on yourself and maintain sweet relationship with family and relatives. There is a fear of some kind of disagreement with the brothers. There is a need for change in some kind of location or work system in the field of work. Spouse will be fully devoted in looking after the family. Use the vehicle carefully.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     you will be able to overcome negative situations with your confidence and talk. Your respect and dominance will be maintained in the society. Sometimes your distracted state of mind may disturb you a bit in decision making. Paying too much attention and discipline to children will disturb them. Favourable conditions are becoming in business. Dispute situation may arise with spouse. Gas problem can arise due to stress.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     if you are thinking of buying a new house or property then your decision is very right. Work on it with full concentration. You may lose money due to a friend or close relative. Students can spend more time thinking and understanding. There will be improvement in business related to entertainment and beauty products. The relationship between husband and wife will remain sweet. Health will be good.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     today your positive thoughts like expecting fate and believing in karma will be auspicious for you. Doing karma will strengthen destiny. You will get an opportunity to go to
    a relative's house with the family for religious planning. A small matter can become a big issue at home. The reason for which will be the interference of an outsider. Business related
    to public dealing, media and marketing will be beneficial today. There can be a dispute between husband and wife regarding ego. Any old illness may reappear.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     you will have special contribution in political and social activities. Unexpected gains in financial condition will bring happiness. There can also be a plan related to change
    in the house. Over-acting your anger can alienate you from your own people. Children will be stressed about their career. Government person will be successful in accomplishing his
    target. Husband and wife should keep their relationship sweet. There is a possibility of tragedy.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     your idealistic thinking and your intervention on social wrongdoings becomes an example for others and you will also get a respectable position. Do not allow any kind of
    humiliating situation to arise with father or father-like persons. Fortune will be completely on your side today in business. There will be sweetness in the relationship between husband
    and wife. Health will be maintained well.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     your decision-making and trying to complete more work yourself is a special quality of yours. A positive change in your nature is connecting with spirituality and divine
    power. Being too self-cantered will have a negative impact on your personal life and family. Some kind of tension may arise in the house. You may face more competition in the field of
    work. Health will be excellent.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     today's planetary transits are creating the right time for you; it depends on your ability to make full use of it. The help of a senior person will be beneficial for you. Maintaining sweet relationship with brothers. Students will be distracted from their studies and focus more on wrong things. Keep the paper related tasks organized in the work area, Due to too much work; family will not be able to pay attention. Take care of health. 

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     by doing every task in a planned manner you will get success. You will complete every task with your understanding power. Your friends may come to your house today. It is necessary to concentrate on studies along with entertainment. Control your anger. There will be gradual improvement in the business related to food and drink. There will be sweetness in the relationship between husband and wife.

