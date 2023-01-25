Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for January 25, 2023: Good day for Aries, Leo; be careful Cancer

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for January 25, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     important decisions related to finance can have positive results. Getting good news regarding the improvement in health of a relative can bring peace and relief to the mind. Act upon the blessings and guidance of the elders. Use your energy positively. Don't waste your time on wrong things and matters. Don't let negativity get the better of you due to the current environment at this time. Keep your plans and work system secret. Happiness and peace will be maintained in the family.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     today any unfulfilled dream of yours may come true. Planetary conditions will be favourable in the afternoon. Make the most of this time. Work will be completed in a
    planned manner through positivity and balanced thinking. Don't be too picky about spending. A close person can be the cause of your problem. This is the time to be practical rather than sentimental. Profitable activities will start in business related to machine or factory.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     any work that has been stuck for a long time can be completed today with the help of someone. That can give you comfort and relief. Also spend some time solving and
    helping children and household problems. It is necessary to keep your impression strong in public relations. Avoid any disputes with neighbours or outsiders. It will be better if you avoid the nearby journey as well. Stalled activities can be resumed with the support of staff and employees in the office.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     today is a favourable time to complete some important work. Channel your energy in the right direction. Through your positivity and balanced thinking, activities will happen in a planned manner. Control your ego. The present time is to be spent calmly and patiently. Maintain cooperation with each other. Any success can slip away in too much discussion. Professional activities may remain normal. There may be concern about the health of the spouse.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     today planet pasture is favourable. Your special work will be praised in society and family. Success will be achieved by doing all the activities systematically and keeping
    harmony. Be careful, too much emotionality can also prove harmful. Make decisions with your mind instead of your heart. If any work related to construction is going on in the house,
    then there may be a disturbance in it. Some important work may also come to a standstill. Activities in business related to media or online activities will go smoothly.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     understand the current situation and discuss future plans. Make some important rules to remove the chaos going on in the family as well. Pay attention to planning as well as initiating it. In the afternoon, the situation may become a little more favourable. Don't ignore the budget while spending. Otherwise you may regret it. Business activities will remain normal. Husband-wife relationship can be sweet.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     you will feel some relief today from the recent upheaval. Something related to the work that you had given up on may happen today. Youth should plan for their future. There may be some doubts about the accounting of rupees. An old dispute regarding a friend may resurface. Instead of getting angry, solve it calmly. Business activities will continue as before. Any religious activity can be completed with family members.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     the day can be busy. You can keep in touch with your close relatives by phone to know their status. Sharing ideas with each other will make everyone comfortable. Financial condition may be fine. You may have to help a needy friend. Also take care of your safety. Sometimes tension and irritability in nature can divert you from your goal. It is necessary to think again before taking any decision related to business. Apart from busyness, spending some time with family will bring happiness.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     today you can take some important decisions which can be helpful in keeping your financial condition and home arrangement in good shape. You may also be interested
    in religion and social work. Stay away from people of negative activity. A close friend or relative can be the cause of your trouble. Along with entertainment, it is necessary to pay attention to your personal tasks. There may be some change in professional work system. Family environment can be good. Pay attention to your daily routine and diet.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     today any deal related to purchase or consideration of property can be finalized. Don't miss the opportunity. Online shopping for health related items for home can be done. Focus more on your work instead of depending on others. Do not give any kind of loan today. Children may be worried. At this time they will need your guidance. Solve your personal problems without paying attention to wrong things. A situation like dispute may arise with a competitor in the professional field.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     if you start the day with very positive thoughts, the day can be good. Today any sudden benefit plan can also be done with family discussions. Any worries that have been going on for some time can also be solved. Do not try to avoid any work due to laziness and lethargy. Because, receiving any unpleasant or inauspicious news may affect your work ability. Students should pay attention to their studies. As business activities are slow, you will maintain your financial position through your competence and hard work.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     spend time in activities of your interest to get relief from the boring routine at this time. It is the right time to unleash your hidden talents and aptitudes. It will also increase your confidence. Your attention may be attracted to some bad activities due to poor economic condition. So at this time it is better if you keep yourself busy in positive activities. The time may be slightly favourable from the professional point of view. Don't drag the little things of the house too much.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
