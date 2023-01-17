Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for January 17, 2023: Superb day for Gemini, Leo; be cautious Aquarius

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for January 17, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for January 17 2023
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 1:30 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     today is a favourable time to complete some important work. Channel your energy in the right direction. Through your positivity and balanced thinking, activities will happen in a planned manner. Any success can slip away in too much discussion. Business activities may remain normal. There may be concern about the health of the spouse. Due to excessive physical activities, there may be pain in the muscles.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     today you can take some important decisions which can be helpful in keeping your financial condition and home arrangement in good condition. You may also be interested in religion and social work. Stay away from people of negative activity. A close friend or relative can be the cause of your trouble. There may be some change in the business work system. Pay attention to your daily routine and diet.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     any work that has been stuck for a long time can be completed today with the help of someone. That can give you comfort and relief. Also spend some time solving and
    helping children and household problems. It will be better if you avoid the nearby journey as well. Stalled activities can be resumed in business with the support of staff and employees. The relationship between husband and wife will be excellent.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     understand the current situation and discuss future plans. Make some important rules to remove the chaos going on in the family as well. Pay attention to planning as well as initiating it. In the afternoon, the situation may become a little more favourable. Don't ignore the budget while spending. Otherwise you may regret it. Business activities will remain normal.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     today planet pasture is favourable. Your special work will be praised in society and family. Success will be achieved by doing all the activities systematically and keeping harmony. Be careful, too much emotionality can also prove harmful. Make decisions with your mind instead of your heart. If any work related to construction is going on in the house,
    then there may be a disturbance in it.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     important decisions related to finance can have positive results. Getting good news regarding the improvement in health of a relative can bring peace and relief to the mind. Act upon the blessings and guidance of the elders. Keep your plans and work system secret. Happiness and peace will be maintained in the family. Health will be good but be careful with current conditions.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     you will feel some relief today from the recent upheaval. Something related to the work that you had given up on may happen today. Youth should plan for their future.
    There may be some doubts about the accounting of rupees. Business activities will continue as before. Any religious activity can be completed with family members.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     the day can be busy. You can keep in touch with your close relatives by phone to know their status. Sharing ideas with each other will make everyone comfortable. Financial condition may be fine. You may have to help a needy friend. Sometimes tension and irritability in nature can divert you from your goal. It is necessary to think again before taking any decision related to business.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     today any unfulfilled dream of yours may come true. Planetary conditions will be favourable in the afternoon. A close person can be the cause of your problem. This is the
    time to be practical rather than sentimental. Profitable activities will start in business related to machine or factory. Dispute between husband and wife is possible regarding the arrangement of the house.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     today any deal related to purchase or consideration of property can be finalized. Don't miss the opportunity. Online shopping for health related items for home can be done. Focus more on your work instead of depending on others. Do not give any kind of loan today. Children may be worried. A situation like dispute may arise with a competitor in the business sector.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     if you start the day with very positive thoughts, the day can be good. Today any sudden benefit plan can also be done with family discussions. Any worries that have been going on for some time can also be resolved. Students should pay attention to their studies. Due to slow business activities, you will maintain your financial position through your competence and hard work. Health may be a little weak.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     spend time in activities of your interest to get relief from the boring routine at this time. It is the right time to unleash your hidden talents and aptitudes. It will also increase your confidence. Your attention may be attracted to some bad activities due to poor economic condition. Don't drag the little things of the house too much. Your daily routine can keep you physically and mentally healthy.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 1:30 AM IST
