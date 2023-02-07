Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for February 7, 2023: Good day for Aries, Cancer; be careful Libra

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for February 7, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     time is very favourable for investment. There will also be an important discussion on the subject of changes in the home. Children may achieve some special success under your guidance. Time will also be spent in recreational and health related activities with family. Due to laziness, you may ignore any work, which may also affect your  financial condition. It is time to act wisely and cautiously. Stuck work in the field of work will pick up speed now. The environment of the house will be pleasant. Health will be fine.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     you will do some planning to keep your daily routine organized and will be successful in it. You will feel peace of mind and full of energy within you. Instead of paying
    attention to what others say, move ahead with confidence in your efficiency and self- strength. Try to maintain better relations with your close friends and contacts. Time is favourable. You will remain dominant in the workplace. Meeting an old friend will refresh old memories. You need to avoid the current negative environment at this time.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     there will be a plan related to a religious pilgrimage at home. Spending most of the time with family today will bring comfort and happiness. Heed the experiences and
    advice of elders. Students take their studies seriously. There may be tension due to high expenses. Conditions may remain a bit unfavourable in the afternoon. Patience is worth it. Young people need to focus on planning their career and future instead of having fun. This time there is a need to put in more effort to do the best work in the career and field of work. Family atmosphere will be happy. You may feel physically weak.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     today the planetary condition is getting good. Efforts to maintain good financial condition will be successful. Contact will be established with influential people, which may prove beneficial for you going forward. Keep control over your emotions. Sometimes the household members may get disturbed due to excessive interference. Children's activities should not be ignored. It will be good if you do all the work in the field of work under your supervision. Relationship between husband and wife can be sweet. Problems with cough, fever and cold can disturb.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     if any action related to purchase and sale of property is going on, you will surely get success. You will feel empowered physically and mentally. Your special contribution will be in keeping the relationship sweet. There may be some disappointment in the home environment due to the negative words of any member. Instead of stressing, try to solve the problem. Avoid unnecessary travel during this time. There may be a situation of business depression in the work sector. The mutual support of husband and wife will keep the home environment pleasant and sweet. There may be problems related to throat infection and phlegm.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     the tension that has been going on for some time will get relief today. You will approach your tasks with renewed confidence and energy. The youth will be more active
    and serious about their future. There can also be new sources of income. Try to solve any problem at home calmly instead of anger. A breakdown of a vehicle or any expensive
    electronic device can lead to huge expenses. Ongoing difficulties in business activities can be Aerremoved. Both married life and love will be happy. Unbalanced routine and diet can cause
    upset stomach.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     try to keep your lifestyle more advanced. There will also be interest in creative activities to give your work a new look. Students can get success in activities related to
    competitive examination. Married persons may have some kind of disagreement with in- laws. Use patience and restraint to resolve situations at this time, otherwise your impression may be damaged. Due to some personal reasons, you will not be able to pay much attention to business. Husband and wife will not be able to pay much attention at home due to being busy. Avoid spicy food.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     today you will be very busy with more work at the beginning of the day. The mind will also be happy with the excellent result of this order. You will get an invitation to
    participate in a function. There may be some misunderstanding or loss regarding the transaction of rupees. It can also affect relationships. Talking badly to someone can be harmful for you. There will be success in business related to public dealing, glamour etc. The home environment can be pleasant and peaceful. Physical and mental fatigue may occur due to overwork.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     today there will be a relaxed meeting with the close people and a happy time will be spent. There will also be beneficial discussions on any special issue. Follow Vastu
    rules while starting the renovation plan at home. There may be some trouble in the mind due to spending more on wrong activities. If you are planning to take a loan, do not try to
    take more than you can. It is important to maintain mental peace at this time. Maintaining relationship with dignitaries and respected people will prove beneficial in your business.
    Spouse and family members will have full support towards you. Toothache can be bothersome at this time.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     few people may disturb your work today, you should be aware of your work without worrying. Surely you can get success. There will be busyness in personal and social
    work. Sometimes your over confidence and arrogance can lead you astray. Control these defects of yours. Act upon the advice and guidance of the elders of the household. Almost
    most of the tasks in the field of work will go smoothly. The home environment can be pleasant and peaceful. Blood pressure and diabetic people should not be careless at all.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     your selfless contribution towards social activities will be there today. This will give you peace of mind and also increase respect. Stuck tasks can be completed, focus on
    them. Be aware that something important in the house may become public. It will be good to stay away from people of negative activity. They can distract you from your goal. You may
    get some new successes due to your competence and talent in the market. Proper harmony will be maintained in home and business. Do not take health related problems of the elders
    of the household lightly.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     adopt a more creative approach to give new shape to your tasks. Trying to improve your lifestyle will bring success. You can feel healthy physically and mentally. There will be worry due to some difficulties in the personal life of a close relative. Students may lose self-esteem due to their hard work not getting proper results. Financially, the day is excellent. Misunderstanding may arise between husband and wife regarding the arrangement of the house. Cervical and muscle pain may increase.

