Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for February 5, 2023: Good day for Aries; be cautious Cancer, Libra

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for February 5, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for February 5 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Leo Libra Capricorn gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     the planet pasture is favourable. Before you do any work, making a complete plan and form will prevent mistakes in your work. Getting any information related to children's career will create a joyful atmosphere in the home. Timing requires some flexibility in your practice. A student should not compromise his career in any way by engaging in social media or idle talk. Getting family approval in a love affair will bring peace of mind. Pay attention to exercise along with a balanced diet.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     you will be able to face every situation with your talent and energy. The time will be favourable especially for women category. Enthusiasm energy will be imparted along
    with the realization of benefits. Trusting some unknown people can land you in trouble. Also, balancing work and family responsibilities will be challenging. Maintain a sweet relationship with your contact person in business.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     you will achieve some positive results due to your intellectual ability that you will feel proud of yourself. If the money is stuck somewhere then it is also the right time to
    recover it. Stay away from illegal activities. It can get you insulted. Students also should not compromise with their studies and career by indulging in entertainment and wrong activities. The work load will be heavy for the employed persons today. Family situations can be happy. Problems related to blood pressure may increase.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     there will be an atmosphere of discipline in the family. Focus on personal interests as well as your work. Doing this will infuse a new energy within you. There may
    arise a problem related to separation in the married life of a family member. There will be tension in the house. Do not blindly trust anyone in money matters. Make the relationship
    related to the public in business more strong. The atmosphere of the house will be maintained properly and happily.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     you will be successful in solving the problems that have been going on for some time. A good time will also be spent in the company of your friends and gurus. Students and youth can get the result of the competition in their favour. Do not get into an argument with anyone without reason. It is important to control your anger and impulse. Sometimes it will seem that happiness has caught someone's eye. The situation may be in your favour in trade and business.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     being kind to family elders and following their guidance in life will prove to be lucky for you. You will have special attention in activities related to media and contact
    sources. Trusting others too much will prove harmful for you. Prioritize your decision while making any future plans. Your management and proper rapport with employees in the field
    of work will increase the speed of work. An outsider's interference can create a slightly negative atmosphere in the house.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     time will be spent in activities related to entertainment. If there is an ongoing dispute regarding inherited property, now is the time to resolve it. You will also be interested in creative works. It is necessary to keep your daily routine organized, otherwise an important work may be missed due to carelessness. It is also necessary to monitor the activities and company of children. Don't divulge to anyone the activities related to your working in business.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     you will be successful in achieving your goal. The changes you have made in your work routine due to the changing environment will pay off. Investment of rupees in
    insurance and other works will be excellent. Don't do transactions related to borrowing money. It is not appropriate to interfere too much in the affairs of the home. Along with making plans, it is also important to initiate them. Employees and staff can get full support.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     you will be able to achieve a particular goal with the help of your confidence and fortitude. A meeting with an influential person will keep your financial situation better.
    Seriously consider some new plans. Due to your emotional nature, even a small negative thing can bother you. Along with the income, the expenses will also be higher. Any work can go bad due to ever too much haste. A meeting with an important person and their advice will prove helpful for you in business matters. Shopping with family and spending some time with them will make the relationship happier.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     you will try to know something in depth, different from your routine activities. So your confidence will also increase and respect will also increase. Few people will try to
    weaken you emotionally out of jealousy. It will be beneficial for you to consult the experienced and special people of the house while taking a decision on any particular issue. Do not take any type of business loan at this time. A suitable relationship related to the marriage of a single person will have a happy atmosphere.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     time will be spent with family in shopping for home comforts. There will be special interest in works connected with spirituality. If any matter related to inheritance is stuck, it is the right time to solve it through someone's intervention. Do not spoil the relationship with friends. A secret of yours is also likely to be revealed, spend some time in a religious place to get mental peace. There is a need to work with seriousness and cautionn instead of haste in the field of work.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     children will be happy to receive good news regarding their career. Close relatives may come to the house. There will also be discussions on a particular issue. There
    is also yoga for beneficial travel. Consult family members before doing any important work. Sometimes you will feel unrest and tension in your mind for no reason. Spend some time in
    nature. Don't focus too much on marketing related activities. Due to increase in migraine and cervical problems, the day will be hectic.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for February 5 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Numerology Prediction for February 4 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for February 4 2023 Libra Cancer Aquarius Scorpio Leo Virgo Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 4, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; good day for Libra

    Daily Horoscope for February 3 2023 Gemini Leo Capricorn Scorpio Virgo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 3, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Leo; be careful Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for February 3 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for February 5 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Centre clears Collegium's recommendation; appoints 5 new judges to Supreme Court AJR

    Centre clears Collegium's recommendation; appoints 5 new judges to Supreme Court

    Anti encroachment drive intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir; LG assures 'no harm to common man' AJR

    Anti-encroachment drive intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir; LG assures 'no harm to common man'

    Army tweaks Agniveers recruitment process, first online exam then physical test from next term

    Army tweaks Agniveer recruitment process, first online exam then physical test from next term

    Delhi liquor policy case: After BJP, Congress seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation AJR

    Delhi liquor policy case: After BJP, Congress seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon