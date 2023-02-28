Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for February 28, 2023: Be careful Aquarius, Taurus; good day for Leo

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for February 28, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for February 28 2023 Aquarius Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Aries gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     a plan related to a particular work may be initiated. So don't worry about people and focus on your own work. Do not expect help from others and believe in your own ability. When there is any difficulty, it will be appropriate to disclose one's problem to experienced persons. Keep your attitude positive. There may be a situation of dispute regarding something with brothers and sisters. At this time, do not waste time in activities related to the future and pay attention to your current tasks. Maintain proper harmony between home and business.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     planet Pastures are favourable for you. A financial plan of yours may come to fruition. Most of the work will be done properly. Your selfless contribution towards social
    activities can give you peace of mind. Do not take any kind of risk related to personal life. Maintain an outline while conversing in any meeting etc. Because any negative talk at this time can cause regret for you. You can be busy in business activities. Do not interfere too much in family matters.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     social boundaries will increase and you will be busy in many types of activities. Your hard work will be successful in completing any special task. There will be shopping
    related to home comforts and happy time with family. There may be a dispute with the neighbours regarding some common matter. Control your anger and speech. It is necessary to monitor the child's activities and company. The time is not favourable for taking any important decision in business related matters. Family life can be pleasant.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     by learning from the last few mistakes, you will be able to improve your work process. Future goals are likely to be achieved. Good news will give you confidence and new
    energy within you. Any electrical item, vehicle, etc. may break down and incur huge expenses. It is necessary to control the wrongful expenditure. A matter related to a court case can be discussed with a well-wisher. Don't let the professional stress dominate the home-family.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     planetary position is favourable. Use time wisely. You will be able to complete the work properly through your aptitude and talent. Any matter related to property is likely
    to be resolved. Don't spend wrongly because of the trend of showing off. It can spoil your financial system. Arguing with someone can lower your self-esteem. That means patience and restraint. Seek help from political contacts as business stalls. Your support in family activities will keep the home environment happy.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     you will be able to take some time out of your busy routine for relaxation and fun. Many problems can also be solved by talking or socializing with relatives and friends. You will also make some special rules to refine your personality and behaviour. Don't let others interfere in your personal activities. Don't flaunt your success to others. It may create a feeling of jealousy in your opponents. Before making a new plan in business it is necessary to get complete information about it. The environment of the house can be pleasant.

    Libra:
    Ganesha say    s time will pass positively. Acting on the advice and guidance of the elders of the house can give you certain success. Your special contribution can be towards any social
    service organization. Your recognition in society will also increase. There may be a situation like discord with close relatives or friends. Be careful in money transactions. If you want to
    make some changes in your field of work then follow Vastu rules. It will be appropriate to consult spouse and family members in any problem.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     you will bring good improvement in your work system. Your hard work towards any special work will be successful. There may also be a meeting with a special person. Spend some time in spiritual activities to relax. It can become a situation of dispute with someone for no reason. Don't waste your time on wrong activities. It will affect your efficiency. Do not take any important decision regarding land-property today. In the field of work, you can get good results according to your hard work.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     do any work with patience instead of haste; you will get the right result. You will also make a special contribution in finding solutions to children's problems. Despite the
    workload, you will find time for activities of your interest. Do not get involved in any arguments with neighbours. Matters can get worse. So be careful. Do not take any kind of risk. The mind will be disappointed on receiving any sad news regarding a close relative. A new order or deal may be finalized. Proper harmony will be maintained between husband and wife.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     try to learn something different from your daily routine. Even in social activities, there will be a discussion on any serious topic and your advice will also get priority. Avoid taking any kind of risk at this time. It can have a negative impact on your performance. Don't let bad news disturb your mood. There is a need to acquire more knowledge related to marketing.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     apart from busy routine, some time will be spent online shopping and fun with family. There will be a plan related to any demanding tasks in the house. The love and blessings of the elders will also remain on the family. Do not take any decision in haste and emotion. There is a possibility of error. Use appropriate words when communicating in any type of conversation or meeting related tasks. Your responsibilities in family business will be fulfilled properly. There may be a dispute between husband and wife.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     today you will spend more time in your personal and interest activities. It can be very relaxing and relaxing mentally. Also take care of the respect of the members of the
    house. Due to your stubbornness or ego, relations with maternal side may get bad. Instead of fighting children over any negative activity, it would be appropriate to treat them in a
    friendly manner. Time is not right to take any decision regarding partnership in business. The atmosphere of the house will be normal.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Travel Croatia A Vacation Destination Like No Other

    Croatia: A Vacation Destination Like No Other

    5 Benefits of coconut water- from heart health to detoxifying the body and more RBA

    5 Benefits of coconut water- from heart health to detoxifying the body and more

    Skincare 101: Is ghee good for your skin? Read this NOW for an instant glowing face RBA

    Skincare 101: Is ghee good for your skin? Read this NOW for an instant glowing face

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from February 27 to March 5 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from February 27 to March 5

    Daily Horoscope for February 27 2023 Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Cancer Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 27, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Gemini; be careful Sagittarius

    Recent Stories

    Aadhaar authentication transactions are now more secure; Read how

    Aadhaar authentication transactions are now more secure; Read how

    Bizarre device lets long-distance lovers kiss remotely from anywhere in the world; here's how it works snt

    Bizarre device lets long-distance lovers kiss remotely from anywhere in the world; here's how it works

    Madhya Pradesh Board exam: Visually, hearing and speech-impaired woman to give Class 10 examination - adt

    Madhya Pradesh Board exam: Visually, hearing and speech-impaired woman to give Class 10 examination

    Big Eyes Coin, Flow, and EOS: The Trifecta of Crypto Awesomeness

    Big Eyes Coin, Flow, and EOS: The Trifecta of Crypto Awesomeness

    Dogetti Has The Potential To Surpass Polygon And Polkadot

    Dogetti Has The Potential To Surpass Polygon And Polkadot

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon