    Daily Horoscope for December 5, 2022: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; health of Aquarius, Pisces may be affected

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for December 5, 2022. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     take some time out of your busy schedule for your family and friends too. They can bring new information and success. You can feel relaxed and energetic. Complete
    any task only by thinking peacefully. It is not appropriate to lose your patience in any adverse situation. Having a problem today may require a little compromise with your principles. Family life can be normal.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     today you will experience amazing positive energy both physically and mentally. This will make it easier for you to make many important decisions. Young people will get the right result according to their aptitude. Spend some time solving children's problems. Business activities in the workplace today may be a bit slow. Family atmosphere can be happy.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     to be successful you need to pool your energy and come up with new policies. However, you can achieve a positive result through your morale. Don’t waste your time in the wrong activities. Changing your work ethic will be positive for your business. Husband and wife will be able to maintain a peaceful family atmosphere through the cooperation of each other. Conditions like stress and anger can prevail at some point.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     resolving any worries related to the career and education of the child will bring relief. You will also be able to focus on your personal tasks. It will be beneficial for you
    to have more faith in your karma. Discuss at every level when dealing with new parties and new people in business. Happiness and peace will be maintained in the family environment. Weakness and joint pain can be a problem.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     today the stars of destiny will prevail and speed up your stuck tasks. Pay attention to the advice and guidance of the elders in the home. Their advice and blessings will be a blessing to you. Before doing any new work or investment, check it properly. The problems that have been going on in the workplace for the last few years are likely to be
    successful today. Respect each other&#39;s feelings in love relationships.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     time is creating a positive situation. You will also have a special interest in serving and caring for the needy and the elders. Having a good relationship for a
    marriageable member will create a happy atmosphere in the home. This will make the atmosphere negative. Today the income situation will be good. There can be a happy atmosphere in the house. Due to gas and constipation, daily routine can be disrupted.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     today you will have a good time in politics and religious activities. Your beneficial relationship with influential people can also be established. Young people can
    achieve the right result of their hard work. Students should not waste time on fun by distracting themselves from their studies. Focus more on marketing related tasks in business. Success of any member of the family will create a happy atmosphere in the home.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     you will have a special role in solving the problem of any near improvement. It can enhance your impression and personality. Time will also be spent in marketing things related to the needs of the home. Weakness may be experienced due to fatigue at some point. Expenses can stay the same, so your budget needs to be taken care of. Do not make any compromises regarding money. After a long time, everyone will enjoy having fun with the family.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     today you may meet a stranger who will be beneficial to you. New avenues of advancement can also be achieved. The mind will be happy to receive any good news from the children. Sometimes you may experience a decrease in your confidence. Seeking the help of yoga and meditation for this will benefit you. Maintain a cordial relationship with your colleagues and employees in the business environment. Your capricious nature can upset your family members.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     there will be some important plans to strengthen the personal and economic party. Today will be spent in house management and improvement works. You can find
    happiness in sitting with children and finding solutions to their problems. It is possible to get a good order with the help of an experienced person in the business. Family atmosphere can be pleasant. Health can be a little soft.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     mental and spiritual happiness will be maintained. The mind will be happy to complete the desired tasks on time. You need to be a little selfish if you want to grow. A
    little loneliness can be experienced despite everything in life. Don't let negativity dominate you and keep yourself busy. There will be a plan with family members on any important issue of the house. Signs of seasonal illnesses can be found.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     today the planetary position is in your favour. Leave laziness and dedicate yourself to your work with full energy and confidence. Time is building your new success.
    The source of income will also increase. Spend some time with children to find solutions to their problems. Together with husband and wife you will be able to fulfil the responsibilities
    of home properly. Complaints of joint pain may remain.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
