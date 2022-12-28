Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for December 28, 2022: Be careful Taurus, Leo; good day for Scorpio

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for December 28, 2022. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for December 28 2022 Taurus Leo Virgo capricorn Libra Aires Cancer gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     today you will be able to solve any problem using patience and discretion. The economic party will be in a better position than before. Taking care of the needs of family
    members, big or small, can also bring you happiness. Relationships with your relatives are likely to deteriorate, so control your anger. Getting some bad news can be frustrating.
    Young people today may be going through a bit of stress. Keep an eye on the activities of your competitors in the workplace. There can be good harmony between husband and wife.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     take lessons from old mistakes and think of good policies today. You too can have success today. Home renovations and decorations can also be an outline. Sometimes
    you will feel uncomfortable because you do not get the desired result in any work. You may soon find a solution. Don't waste time on wrongdoing. It is better to spend according to the
    budget. Information about new business related information can be obtained. A situation of some kind of dispute may arise between husband and wife.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     you will be interested in religious and spiritual activities. Helping someone in need can lead to spiritual happiness. Blessings and good wishes from a well wisher can be a
    blessing for you. Think financially and make a decision. Any kind of betrayal or fraud can happen. Do not disclose any of your plans to anyone. Preserve your important things. There
    will be a plan for repairs in the work area. Marriage can affect your family life. Fever can remain.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     today you will be able to successfully complete any stuck tasks. For a good result you will think about making a small positive change. Due to your humble nature,
    proper bathing will be maintained in the society and relatives. An issue can suddenly arise with someone close to you. Settle the matter peacefully. Don't discuss your activities and
    plans with anyone. You try to improve the activities in your field. Home atmosphere can be pleasant. Keep your routine moderate.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     your competence and ability in front of people will have a special respect for you in their heart. Helping a friend in need can bring spiritual peace. Some time can be
    spent in entertainment today with the family. Use the vehicle or any machine related device very carefully. Unpleasant news about a relative can be found. If the cost is high then it is
    necessary to cut it. Do not ignore the activities of your competitors in the field. Spending time at home-family despite having more work will make the relationship stronger.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     running may be longer but work success can take away your fatigue. The passage of time is in your favour. Experienced people can be found. The presence of a close
    relative or friend in the home can create an atmosphere of excitement. Students may lag behind in studies due to laziness. Avoid any kind of travel, as there is a risk of not getting any benefit. Their cooperation in children's troubles will be excellent. In business one can get more work and some new responsibilities. Health can be fine.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     time will pass in religious and spiritual activities today. Getting in touch with a few special people can cause a dramatic change in your thinking. Any long-running anxiety
    can also be relieved. There can be a little bit of stress due to a little bit of financial shortcomings. It can be frustrating to be criticized by someone close to you. So don't trust anyone too much. No special success can be found in trade. Collaborating with a spouse in household activities can make the relationship stronger. Health can be good.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     your positive thinking can create new success for you. Today you will think for your own development. Few of you today have the willpower to learn or do something.
    Avoid overcrowding. Spending some time in a secluded place for peace of mind will give you relief. Do not do any rupee related transactions today. Associating with like-minded people
    in the workplace can be beneficial for you. Marriage can be happy. Women can be more aware of their health.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     engage in social activities. Women will be more aware of their tasks and will also achieve success. One can also get rid of any kind of dilemma and restlessness that has
    been going on for the last few days. Negative: - Sometimes getting angry over your little things can ruin the atmosphere at home. Protect your valuables and documents as they are likely to be lost or stolen. Today you can be busier in the workplace. Home atmosphere will be peaceful. Influence of current environment can cause pain in the body.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     the day is great for discussing and realizing future plans. The blessing and cooperation of the elders will be a blessing to you. There will be a festive atmosphere in the family as the younger guest receives the instruction. Unnecessary tasks will cost more which can make the budget worse and may affect your sleep and rest. Even small things like this
    will leave you feeling depressed and depressed. Receiving good news regarding the career of the child can create a happy atmosphere in the home.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     you will feel emotionally strong. Find solutions to all kinds of problems with intelligence and discretion. An important point will also be discussed with close relatives and friends. It is necessary to control your expenses to fix the financial situation. Maintain a determined distance from people with negative activity. Few people will try to discredit you by envying your success. The desired result can be achieved in business. Husband-wife relationship can be sweet. Sometimes a state of depression can be experienced.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     spending time with people with a little positive activity will increase your social boundaries. Single people will be excited about marriage discussions. Today you will also spend time shopping with children and family. Decisions made in a hurry may have to be changed. You will not be able to make time for your personal work; there will be a little frustration in your mind for that. Don't choose a few bad roads in your desire for quick success. Family life can be fine.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Naegleria Fowleri? South Korea reports first infection due to 'brain-eating amoeba' - adt

    What is Naegleria Fowleri? South Korea reports first infection due to 'brain-eating amoeba'

    What is Chronic Kidney disease (CKD)? Know the link between diabetes and kidney diseases RBA

    What is Chronic Kidney disease (CKD)? Know the link between diabetes and kidney diseases

    Daily Horoscope for December 27 2022 Aries Gemini Virgo Capricorn Leo Libra Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 27, 2022: Superb day for Aries; be careful Gemini, Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for December 27 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 27, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Winters skincare tips: Know how to deal with dry and dull skin RBA

    Winters skincare tips: Know how to deal with dry and dull skin

    Recent Stories

    Woman drags, beats domestic help in life of Noida Housing society; case filed - adt

    Woman drags, beats domestic help in life of Noida Housing society; case filed

    Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan teary on hearing about late actress's funeral ceremony, changes statements vma

    Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan teary on hearing about late actress's funeral ceremony, changes statements

    For better India...: Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir - adt

    'For better India...': Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

    Entire Karnataka condemns and opposes Maharashtra resolution: state Congress chief DK Shivakumar - adt

    Entire Karnataka condemns and opposes Maharashtra resolution: state Congress chief DK Shivakumar

    Indian realtor bids for one of Pakistan's embassy buildings in Washington

    Indian realtor bids for one of Pakistan's embassy buildings in Washington

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon