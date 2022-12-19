Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for December 19, 2022: Superb day for Aries, Cancer; be careful Gemini

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for December 19, 2022. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     today you will experience a wonderful energy and enthusiasm inside you. You may have an important opportunity that you will be able to take full advantage of today. You can also find money that has been stuck for a long time today. You will face many challenges. You can win if you face it. But even a small backlash can cause great damage. The mind can sometimes be frustrated. Promote the business associated with glamour and beauty products. Hanging out with a partner can be time consuming. Throat infection can occur.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     today will be a day to improve the economic situation. The family will have a fun and happy atmosphere. Your special contribution will be to keep the relationship good.
    Young people will try to achieve new goals in their work. Keep an eye on children's activities. It is your responsibility to guide them properly. It is better to avoid any kind of travel as it will achieve nothing but bad times. Less time will be spent in the workplace today. Most tasks will be completed at home. Husband-wife relationship can be well maintained. There may be some urinary problems.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     guests can come to the house. Due to which you will also change the daily schedule and the day will pass as per your desire and interest. Do not criticize or condemn
    anyone among the people. This can make their impression worse. No one can be bothered by unpleasant or inauspicious news. Maintain caution in financial matters. Important orders
    can be found in the business associated with the partnership. Husband-wife relationship can be sweet. People who have problems with blood pressure should take full care.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     with confidence and morale you can achieve new success. Your visit with an influential personality can open up new avenues of earning money. Excessive spending on
    recreational activities can make the budget worse. So control your desires. Otherwise there are chances of controversy. A new agreement can be found in trade. There can be a dispute
    with your spouse over something. Be careful about eating.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     money can be made today. You will experience happiness by helping someone close to you. Students are also learning to succeed in competitive exams. Don&#39;t be a partner in other people's criticism; it can make your relationship worse. Conflicts with friends are also common. You will have your eye on the business related to partnership. There may be a little disagreement with the spouse. Focus on exercise and yoga.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     today time will be spent in acquiring enlightening and important information. There will be an interview with a motivational person. There will be peace of mind. Daily and everyday activities will also continue. Don't ignore your personal matters today. You may be stigmatized. You will also need emotional support. Government issues can also be a nuisance. You will be able to make time for family even though you are busy in business. Spouse will have full cooperation towards home and family, Gas and constipation can cause stomach upset.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     today you will start your plans. In which creative works will be the main. Today you are making a positive change in your nature so that your impression among family and relatives will be maintained. There will be concern about the health of an elder in the house. Hospital dizziness may also occur. Maintaining greater discipline at home can be a source of frustration for family members. There was a plan to increase the business a little bit, now is the right time to start it. Family atmosphere can be happy. Excessive stale food and fried food can make the liver worse.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     interest in religious and spiritual works will increase. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people. Feel energetic and spend time
    with your family members. Don't let negativity arise in your thoughts to start your plans properly. Also control your speech and anger. You can have some amazing success in business today. There can be a little tension in a marriage. Drive carefully today, any kind of injury can happen.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     today is a beneficial day. Time will pass happily and you will spend your family with an open heart. In the eyes of others, your impression will improve and relationships will grow stronger. You will be annoyed by the high number of guests. The reason why siblings are likely to grow is because you do not want to control your anger. This will also affect your sleep. A few business trips can be completed. Family life can be normal. Women should take care of their own health.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     this time the reputation is enhanced. Destiny is collaborating with you. Special persons may be interviewed. You can move forward by overcoming all obstacles through your words. Be aware that sometimes thinking too much can lead to success. There is a need to work harder while completing stuck government tasks. There will be stress with the children. New contacts in business can be beneficial. It can be beneficial for you to seek advice from your spouse on any issue. Allergies or infections can occur due to the changing
    environment.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     you can handle your family and business responsibilities properly. Fame and honour can be increased. You will also go ahead and participate in social activities. Relationships with siblings can get a little worse. But the situation is not so negative that you cannot find positivity. But control your speech and anger or your work may get worse. Full
    cooperation of co-workers can be found in the field. Ongoing stress in marriage can increase.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     it is a successful time for those who are studying. So stay focused. Take an interest in good literature and spiritual works to increase your energy and strength. This can
    lead to surprising changes in your personality. Talking at home can lead to a state of conflict. Sometimes your stubborn nature can cause trouble for others. So maintain a little flexibility
    in nature. There is a need to work harder at this time in the workplace. There can be some stress regarding the health of the spouse. Do not be negligent in exercising

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 1:00 AM IST
