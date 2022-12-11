Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for December 11, 2022: Superb day for Gemini, Virgo; be careful Pisces

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for December 11, 2022. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for December 11 2022 Gemini Leo Scorpio Capricorn Virgo Aries Pisces gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     today you will work hard to achieve something special. It is also possible to buy something at home. You will get pleasure from helping a loved one in trouble. Stay away from people with negative activity; otherwise, your self-esteem will be affected. Suddenly there may be some expenses. If you are having trouble making a decision, seek advice from an elder. Financial condition will be good. The atmosphere of the family will be maintained properly.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     any important decision taken by you today will prove to be good. The cooperation of family members will also be beneficial for you. You can also participate in workplace activities. Overconfidence can get you into trouble. Handle situations calmly. Do not use negative words while communicating. Time is not favourable for investment. Business activities will be normal. It is important to take time out for your marriage and family.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     instead of hurrying, try to complete your work calmly. All tasks will be completed correctly. Your good attitude and balanced thinking will help you to solve problems. Keep in mind that over thinking can lead to slippery hands. That is why it is necessary that along with planning, it should also be started. It is not right to be arrogant or consider yourself superior. This is the best time to complete marketing tasks. The family atmosphere will remain pleasant.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     spending a good time in activities according to your mind will give you peace of mind. Some new information will also be received. Children and youth will pay full
    attention to their studies and career. Sometimes you can hurt yourself by getting into what others say. Negative thoughts will come to mind. Keep patience and perseverance. believe in yourself. There will be full cooperation of employees and employees and progress will be made in the work.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     today will be a particularly relaxing day for women. New plans will be made. It will prove beneficial. Your way of talking will attract other people. Excessive work can affect
    your health. Don't let old negativity dominate you; Learn to live in the present. Try to complete any task with ease instead of haste. Your influence will remain in the workplace.
    Spending time with family will keep the atmosphere pleasant as the workload is more. Health can be good.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     the position of the planets is favourable. Your performance is likely to be higher than expected. There will be a positive change in the routine that has been going on for the last few days. You will also be involved in social activities. There will be confusion about the admission of children. Avoid any kind of travel today. Keep in mind that laziness or excessive discussion can only waste your time. Business activities may improve. Relationships can be sweet in marriage.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     by working hard and working towards some of your future goals, you will get success. Your decision will be paramount in the family matters. Don't let any kind of strife
    and tension arise with your brothers. Excessive physical activity can be harmful. Be careful when dealing with outsiders. Only a few people can use you for selfishness. At this time you
    need to make some changes in your working style. Time will be spent shopping and having fun with spouse and family.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     some old differences will be resolved. Your dedication and courage can accomplish an important task. Finding a solution to any problem related to children will give relief. You can get good news from someone. Save your important things. Get out of the dream world and try to understand reality. Trusting someone else can hurt. A situation may arise in business at this time where the effort is more and the profit is less. There will be proper harmony between couples.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     today is the time to think and introspect. If there is any plan of transfer then the time is right. There will be a trip with a dear friend and old memories will also be fresh.
    It is better for you not to interfere in the affairs of others. Otherwise, he may have to pay compensation. Arguing with someone close to someone will also have a negative effect on
    the arrangement of the house. There may be some obstacles in business today.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     today the planet is grazing favourable. Instead of trying to recover, you sink into your misery and, thus, experience more failure. As the policy matures, so does the
    investment plan. Don't put too many restrictions on the children, it can lower their morale. Don't let negative things overwhelm you. Try to organize all the tasks yourself in the workspace. To maintain a pleasant family atmosphere, spend some time with family members.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     you will get respect in society for any good work you do. If you are thinking of investing money in some important work, then think seriously about it, this time the situation is favourable. You may hurt yourself by trying to please everyone. Do it with all your might. Handle your own belongings; there is a possibility of forgetting. Along with the current business, your interest in some new work will also increase. The couple will be happy.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     you can face any adversity with your confidence and understanding. Future plans will be effective at this time. Students will be disappointed if they do not get success in
    any project. Don't give up and try again. Also, consider your budget before making home improvements. Change in your work ethic can be good for your business. Since the workload
    is high, it is important to take some time out for home and family. Don't overload your work.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2022, 1:00 AM IST
