This summer, why not help out the birds? You can easily make a DIY bird feeder for your balcony or terrace. It'll feed the little guys and also make your home look great.

Summer is tough on everyone, but it's especially hard for birds. Finding food in the scorching heat is no easy task. However, a small bird feeder hanging on your balcony or window can make a huge difference. It can quench their thirst and fill their tummies. Plus, it’s a great way to add a creative, new look to your home. Here are some simple ideas that will give your space a colourful and fresh vibe in no time.

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DIY Bird Feeder Ideas

The picture shows two different types of tin can bird feeders, which you can easily make using old spice jars from your kitchen. Just take about six small jars, arrange them in a hanging pattern, and attach them vertically to a piece of wood. The design also includes a small wooden perch inside, so birds can sit comfortably. This is a fantastic way to give your home a classy and cool look, and you can use it in any season.

Open-Air Bird Feeder

For this staggered design, three different-sized boxes have been used, all attached to a white wooden block. The boxes are placed at different heights, giving it a simple yet unique look.

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Coconut Shell Bird Feeder

Clean out an old coconut shell properly. Drill a few holes in it to hang it up. Thread a jute rope through these holes to create a hanging structure. Fill it with a mix of birdseed, grains, or fruits. Now, just hang it on your balcony or outside a window.

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Iron Box or Plastic Bottle Feeder

If you're still looking for bird feeder ideas, start with an old biscuit tin. Drill a hole through the box and its lid, and then join them with a screw. You can use a hook or a small piece of wood to hang it, or even just a rope. Fill the bottom part with grains and seeds. This type of bird feeder is perfect for your garden, balcony, or even the terrace.