Christmas 2022: Here's how you can change your WhatsApp icon with Christmas hat on Android

Christmas 2022: WhatsApp is the most popular and widely used app globally. Following the festive season, WhatsApp app has introduced a new icon, including a Christmas hat to mark Christmas 2022 online. Here's how to get the WhatsApp logo with the Christmas hat.

Christmas is around the corner, and the festival marks the greatest joy and celebrations across the globe. There's excitement in people; streets and homes are filled with glittering lights and stars. The festive fever has also taken over schools, colleges and offices as people send gifts and share warm hugs. The buzz has also taken over digital platforms with interesting stickers and videos.

WhatsApp is the most popular and widely used app across the globe. Following the festive season, the WhatsApp app has introduced a new icon, including a Christmas hat to mark Christmas 2022 online. One of the most famous apps, Nova launcher, helps you get the WhatsApp icon; here's how:

1) Go to Google Play Store and install Nova launcher

2) Now, start the launcher

3) For a few seconds, tap on the WhatsApp icon

4) Click on the edit from the menu

5) Select the WhatsApp logo with the Christmas hat from the gallery that you previously downloaded

6) Now, click on save changes and here's how your WhatsApp icon will be changed

Using this method can also customise a variety of other app icons. Besides WhatsApp, you can customise the logos of Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and any other instant messaging app using the Nova Launcher. Download the Nova Launcher Android app from the Google Play Store. Nova Launcher, for the uninitiated, allows you to customise your mobile theme, dock, application drawer, icons, and other UI elements.

