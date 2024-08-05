Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Check your daily horoscope: August 5, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. Discover what lies ahead in the celestial realm for Leo, Libra, Virgo, Capricorn, and more zodiac signs.

     

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 7:15 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 7:15 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says you will be able to complete any unfinished work through your practical skills and understanding. You will also be praised among people. You will also contribute to the work of a close friend. You will keep your family tasks on priority even though the work is more. Your contribution is necessary to find a solution to any problem of children. It is necessary to keep up with each other in business related to partnership. Husband and wife will have good relationship with each other. Do yoga and exercise regularly.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says today you may have to help your dear friend financially. Doing so will give you peace. Time will be spent shopping for household items with family members. Going out with friends will also is a program. Hurting the honour of the elders of the house in the unknown may discourage them. Youth should divert attention from wrong activities and give priority to their career. Think carefully while taking up any new plans in business activities. Husband and wife need to be in harmony with each other to maintain the order of the house. Health will be fine.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says your attention will be focused on a particular subject today. Also spending some time with people of religious and spiritual activities will give you mental peace. Don't interfere in other people's affairs. Because of this, the gap in each other's relationship can increase. Any plan related to purchase or sale of land should be avoided today. Few challenges can be faced in business. There can be a happy atmosphere in the house. There may be problem of gas and constipation.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says take some time today for activities of your interest. By doing this you will feel relaxed and have new energy. Any ongoing problem related to the family can also be solved. Don't let old negative things dominate the present. Because of this, the relationship with a close person can also become bad. You may also be worried about the problems going on in the married life of a close relative. There will be success in public dealing and marketing related activities. There can be proper harmony in married life. Cold and cough may be a problem.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says it will be right for you to give priority to your own decision over the advice of others in your personal matters. At this time there will be plans for some kind of change in the house. It is necessary to change your life style as per time. Being too disciplined and strict about everything you do can cause trouble for others. Also give importance to advice of employees and staff in business activities. There will be sweetness in the relationship between husband and wife. Headache can occur due to excessive stress and work.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says the presence of relatives or close friends in the house will create a happy atmosphere. There will be relief by removing any ongoing worries about the child. Spend some time in a religious or spiritual place. Do not take interest in any illegal activities today. Don't get into too many controversies; otherwise you may get a bad impression in the society. At this time it is necessary to do all your movements with patience and restraint. Consult an experienced person at home before taking any particular decision related to business. Proper harmony will be maintained in married life. There will be a state of fatigue due to heavy work load.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says there may be some special success today. Also you can get a chance to show your skills. Improvements can be made in home maintenance tasks. Spend some time introspecting and refining your personality. Anger can make the situation worse. Knowing something negative about children can make the mind a little worried. There will be success in works related to technical field. Family atmosphere can be happy. Joint pain may increase.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says planet Pastures are favourable. Any lingering anxiety and stress will be relieved. A pleasant change in the family environment will be brought about by sweetening the relationship even with the brothers. There may be some discord between family members. Understand and respect each other's views. Going to a religious or spiritual place will bring relaxation and peace. It is necessary to pay attention to even the smallest thing related to business. There will be peace and happy atmosphere in the house. There may be a major problem related to allergies.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says time is favourable for you. There is a possibility of success in your particular project. People will be impressed by your speech and acting style. He will not be tired even if the run is high. Recognize the value of time. Not doing the right thing at the right time can only hurt you. Patience and gentleness are essential in your dealings. It is difficult to find a solution to the problem related to old assets. Old differences in business related to partnership may be resolved. You must take care of all the comforts. Health may be a little soft.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says there will be meeting with people today. There may be an opportunity to go to a function etc. Whatever dreams or visions you have in your mind, now is the right time to make them come true. Sudden arrival of a guest in the house can lead to anxiety and negativity. Any type of travel can be harmful now. Take care not to spoil relations with neighbours. Some important business related decisions may have to be taken immediately. There can be pleasant and proper harmony between family members. Time is not favourable for health.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says a decision taken wisely at this time can give benefits in future. Your competence and proper work system will give you more speed in your work. Youth may betray in business matters due to their carelessness or lack of practical skills. Too often over thinking can miss important breakthroughs. Do not let outsiders interfere in your business activities. There may be some inconsistency in married life. Health may be a little weak.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says there is only a need to be opportunistic and take advantage of the opportunity. However, you will also get the right result as per your merit. Some expenses may come up suddenly. It is necessary to make a budget at this time. You will be burdened with responsibilities, which may lead to irritation due to not being able to fulfil them properly. Your understanding and aptitude in business matters will bring you some success. There will be some difficulties in maintaining harmony with each other in married life. Keeping your daily routine and diet in order will make you feel healthy and energetic.

    Video Icon